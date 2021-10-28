× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

It’s rough sailing fixing Kenya-Uganda sea trade

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Harold Odhiambo | October 28th 2021
Workers load goods into a ship destined for Jinja in Uganda from Kisumu Port. Tough laws are impeding maritime trade between Kenya and Uganda. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Three weeks ago, four trucks ferrying fish from Kenya to Democratic Republic of Congo were impounded by Uganda Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU).

According to FPU, the no-nonsense Ugandan entity that patrols Lake Victoria waters, the fish was worth Sh50 million (Sh1.5 billion Uganda shillings). It was seized at the Mpondwe border.

Immediately, tensions started to rise between Kenyan and Ugandan authorities, with all sorts of blame being traded. 

On Monday, Deputy President William Ruto released a statement asking Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to facilitate the release of the detained Kenyans as well as the trucks full of fish that were being held by FPU.

Dr Ruto emphasised on the need to strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

READ MORE

 Fishermen raise red flag over fall in catch

 Three fishermen die in Lake Victoria

 Good laws set up to boost fishing, but policies are yet to take effect

 How ‘ghost fishing’ feeds you plastics

The development was a fresh twist to the strain experienced when traders are moving goods between the two countries, especially by lake.

Kenyan traders interviewed by Shipping and Logistics complained of harassment by Ugandan officials especially at Ugandan ports.

Now, both countries are mulling ways to remove bottlenecks impeding flawless maritime trade amid a growing demand for exports and imports.

The two countries depend heavily on each other in terms of flow of goods. Ugandan ports take  80 per cent of exports from Kenya through Lake Victoria.

Countries such as DR Congo and Rwanda use Ugandan ports to import goods from Kenya. The Ugandan ship MV Kaawa and Kenya’s MV Uhuru transport several barrels of oil to Jinja and Port Bell through Lake Victoria routes.

Authorities and business people from the two countries claim that an unfavorable business environment created by the two countries threaten to stall maritime trade.

Those interviewed alleged that sometimes goods are blocked from accessing Ugandan or Kenyan markets even after they have been cleared by Kenya Revenue Authority and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Both countries point an accusing finger at each other for failing to allow some goods to pass through their ports with sugar and fish among items that are constantly impounded.

When this writer visited Jinja Port last Saturday, the port was deserted. Only an empty wagon was waiting for oil from Kenya to transport it to the Jinja Storage Terminal operated by Uganda National Oil company.

A Ugandan tax official in Jinja told Shipping and Logistics that tough laws from Kenya have forced Uganda to export its sugar to Tanzania.

The official who sought anonymity since he is not authorised to speak to the press said Kenyan State operatives blocked several bags of sugar from entering Kenya from Uganda early in June this year, prompting investors to eye the Tanzanian market.
 
“There is need for the two countries to improve maritime trade for the benefit of all. The two depend on each other and should have flexible maritime laws,” said the official.

“Early this year, several tonnes of sugar were stuck at the port because of a disagreement between the two countries. The sugar was eventually exported to Tanzania. Kenya, though, is still our preferred destination.”

Another senior official from Ugandan Revenue Authority who also asked not to be named expressed optimism that the situation between the two countries will improve.

According to URA, Kenyan imports have kept ports in Uganda operational and placed them on a path to success.

“We receive fertilizer and oil from Kenya. These goods have kept our ports operational,” said the official.

He emphasised that Uganda is keen to engage with Kenyan officials to ensure there is flawless sea trade.

RELATED VIDEOS

Nyatike Weed Menace: Fishermen suffering massive losses due to weed engulfing Lake Victoria beaches

Fishermen's agony: Malindi fishing industry takes a hit due to closure of China export market

World Bank to donate Sh. 20 Million to Lake Victoria fishermen to develop their fishing methods

Share this story
Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa
Nairobi’s prime industrial market has shown robust growth since 2018, with its warehousing rent increase exceeding other cities in the continent.
Boda boda: The good, the bad and ugly all in a decade
The increased use of boda boda for transport has seen the number of accidents and deaths attributed to motorcycles grow.

MOST READ

Troubled Nakumatt sued by its lawyer over Sh126 million legal fee
Troubled Nakumatt sued by its lawyer over Sh126 million legal fee

BUSINESS

By Joackim Bwana

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Boda boda: The good, the bad and ugly all in a decade

By Macharia Kamau | 3 minutes ago

Boda boda: The good, the bad and ugly all in a decade
What happens to Kenyan sailors in Chinese ships

By Philip Mwakio | 7 days ago

What happens to Kenyan sailors in Chinese ships
Inside State's mega plan to revamp small lake ports

By Harold Odhiambo | 14 days ago

Inside State's mega plan to revamp small lake ports
How importers plan to use Lamu to lower costs

By Benard Sanga | 21 days ago

How importers plan to use Lamu to lower costs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC