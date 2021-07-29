× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Shipper's plan to ease port congestion

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Patrick Beja | July 29th 2021

MV Spirit of Dubai docks at the Port of Lamu on Wednesday last week to pick containers. The containers from Zanzibar were being picked for transshipment to Saudi Arabia. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Shipping company, Maersk, is planning to redesign its service on the Mombasa-North Europe route.

The plan dubbed “ME7 service” is hinged on creating a single transshipment route from Mombasa and Lamu ports to the port cities of Europe.

Maersk ships are only expected to take rests on the hubs of Colombo and Salalah in Oman.  

The initiative is meant to ensure cargo flows smoothly without getting affected by delays in case of congestion.

READ MORE

 Why Kenya needs to train more seafarers

 Boats on L Victoria a ticking bomb

 SRC rejects port workers' pay rise deal, asks parties to renegotiate

 Bandari Maritime Academy inks training deal with leading French liner

The fresh service will be helpful to the new Port of Lamu which has already introduced transshipment services.

It will also now be easier to transport fresh produce in reefer containers.

Last week, at Lamu Port, the first reefer containers were loaded onto MV Spirit of Dubai, in a move that signals better business days for the port.

Lamu’s first berth was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 20 this year. The other two berths are expected to be ready by end of October this year.

MV Spirit was loaded with containers of avocado and cut flowers destined to Europe through Jeddah, according to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) General Manager Operations Sudi Mwasinago.

“Lamu Port is ready for business. It has introduced shipment of fresh produce like avocado and cut flowers from upcountry to the world using reefer containers,” Mr Mwasinago said.

Reefer containers are shipping boxes that are refrigerated to carry perishable commodities like flowers and fruits.

In a statement, Maersk said “ME7 service” will drive shipping services from Mombasa to North Europe specifically the seaside English town of Felixstowe and Rotterdam Port.

Maersk said the changes in network were primarily aimed at providing higher predictability in shipping operations while offering flexibility to customers’ supply chains.

Maersk noted that the ME7 service, will bring more resilience to customers’ supply chains, and protect them from operational challenges that arise from shipping contingencies.

“We welcome the redesign of our ocean network from Salalah which will connect our Kenyan customers cargo to Europe through a single transhipment,” said Carl Lorenz, Maersk Eastern Africa Managing Director.

“This ocean product enhancement will ensure further peace of mind to Kenyan exporters, injecting more resilience, predictability, and reliability into our customers’ supply chains, particularly essential for perishable cargo from Kenya.”

The ME7 service will connect Kenya’s exports through Salalah to Europe ensuring the cargo will flow smoothly.

The ME7 service will also provide regular rotations between the hubs of Colombo and Salalah, therefore letting customers have a more flexible option of moving their cargo.

“Our customers deserve a predictable service that will allow them to plan their supply chains better,” said Bhavan Vempati, Regional Head of Ocean Management, Maersk West and Central Asia.

“With our redesigned ocean network, we are not only providing our customers with predictability, but also greater speed to market .”

RELATED VIDEOS

HOUSE OF CARDS: Is the State secretly engineering plot to have a compromise candidate succeed Uhuru?

Impeaching Matiang'i: Guns trained at CS Fred Matiang'i with leaders divided over impeachment plans

President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta

Share this story
Why Kenya needs to train more seafarers
Dr Karigithu said, traditionally, maritime education and training were associated with the training of seafarers.
Boats on L Victoria a ticking bomb
Even though KMA warned all lake operators that they should acquire life jackets and other safety gears, few have observed this directive.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why Kenya needs to train more seafarers

By Philip Mwakio | 1 hour ago

Why Kenya needs to train more seafarers
Boats on L Victoria a ticking bomb

By Isaiah Gwengi | 1 hour ago

Boats on L Victoria a ticking bomb
The life-saving ferries of Mbita

By | 7 days ago

The life-saving ferries of Mbita
Return of cruise ships after Covid-19

By Philip Mwakio | 14 days ago

Return of cruise ships after Covid-19
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC