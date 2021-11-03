Telkom eyes 2,000 data sites with Sh1b capital investment
SCI & TECH
By Frankline Sunday | November 3rd 2021
Telkom Kenya is betting on Sh1.1 billion expansions of its fourth-generation (4G/LTE) network to improve its service offering and grow its market share.
Telkom Kenya chief executive Mugo Kibati said the investment, in partnership with telecom firms Ericsson and NEC XON, will see an additional 2,000 sites built as part of the telco’s digital strategy.
“Data is a fundamental human right and is now emerging as a daily necessity,” said Kibati. “The customer is also demanding more competitive and comprehensive products that address their different and ever-changing needs - browsing, downloading, streaming, etc.”
The partnership is part of Telkom Kenya’s business reorganisation strategy that started last year, following failed merger talks with Airtel Kenya.
The Communication Authority of Kenya data indicate Telkom Kenya’s subscriber base grew four per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020/2021 to four million.
READ MORE
Reprieve for ex-Telkom bosses in Sh14b case
Airtel rekindles push to have Safaricom declared dominant
Tanzania clears its capital arrears in Shelter Afrique
Alternative justice systems to ease case backlog, says Justice Ngugi
The telco counts 4,361 fixed internet subscribers, translating to a paltry 0.6 per cent of the fixed broadband market.
General Manager for NEC XON Willem Wentzl said the rollout will enable Telkom Kenya to deliver robust 4G services and compete with peers in the telecommunications sector.
RELATED VIDEOS
Mt. Nyiragongo Erupts: 5 people confirmed dead in Congolese city of Goma, thousands fled their homes
Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone
Eltee Skhillz started as a career dancer before kicking off music career | Celebrity Chat
Electric car manufacturer sets up shop in NairobiAgilite's Nairobi subsidiary offices will also be its headquarters for East African region.
Revenue commission maintains Sh370b allocation to countiesThe commission also cited the upcoming polls, which it noted could halt most of the economic activities
MOST READ
How bank lost millions after teller fainted
BUSINESS
- UN body renews Utalii College certification
NEWS
- Foreign investors pull Sh1.5 billion from Nairobi bourse
MONEY & MARKET
- 30,000 tea pluckers get 12 per cent salary increment
MONEY & MARKET
- Can’t pay, won’t pay: Why your insurer will not settle your claim
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Job cuts loom in KTDA as staff audit firm steps in
WORK LIFE