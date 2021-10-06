× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Anxious moments after big tech six-hour outage

SCI & TECH
By James Wanzala | October 6th 2021
Social Media [Courtesy]

The six-hour social media downtime that gripped parts of the world on Monday affected millions of Kenyans, especially the youth.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg had to issue an apology after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed.

The company said the hitch was due to a “faulty configuration change” to its routers.

Kenyans use Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram for various purposes, including fundraising, sharing documents, pictures, videos and making calls. 

READ MORE

 Year of the millennium bug and end time prediction

 Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

 Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outage

 Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in global outage

Monday’s outage just revealed how Kenyans are obsessed with social media because the hitch was akin to power blackout in the whole country.

Twitter and Telegram came in handy for those who have the two accounts.

Memes started doing rounds on Twitter illustrating how users of the three were being frustrated.

To some, the psychological torture the downtime caused was significant.

“I restarted my phone several times, bought bundles but nothing was happening. I had not known that there was an issue. The agony was just too much,’’ said Norah Kwamboka, a city resident.

Clement Mutimba was among those frustrated by the downtime. He was working on an assignment for his boss and was to share it with him on Monday evening.

There were 8.7 million Facebook users in Kenya as at January 2020.

According to the Global Web Index’s 2020 Social Media User Trends Report, Kenya has one of the highest percentage of monthly WhatsApp users, with 97 per cent of internet users who use WhatsApp every month.

There were 2.2 million Instagram users in Kenya in January 2021, accounting for 3.9 per cent of the entire population. Majority of them were men at 52.6 per cent. People aged 18 to 24 were the largest user group at 9 million.

Influencers, who use the social media sites to market products and services, were hard hit by the downtime.

But to some, the outage offered them ample time to do other things and even sleep earlier.

Majority who are busy throughout the day use the evening to chat with friends till late in the night and the Monday evening downtime was a shocker.

According to psychiatrist Erick Njuguna, Monday’s downtime was quite telling in terms of where “we are as people in terms of use of social media”.

“It is very clear to us as mental health professionals that social media has the ability to trigger anxiety, depression and other negative feelings like jealousy because of comparison, and especially among the young people. Internet addiction is now a recognised issue within our circles,” said Dr Njuguna.

However, University of Nairobi lecturer Maloba Wekesa says the use of social media should be limited because people have underestimated its destructive nature.

Dr Weloba, a literature and linguist don, has written a paper titled Hate online: The creation of the “Other”, which explores the dynamics of hate on social media in Kenya.

Although he uses WhatsApp and Facebook, he encourages people to avoid spending too much time on social media.

RELATED VIDEOS

Edgar Obare's Instagram Account de-activated | HOT TOPICS

WhatsApp users have until 15th May to accept a privacy policy on the platform

VIRTUAL MANYATTAS: Teacher in Kajiado County using WhatsApp to conduct classes

Share this story
KenGen and NMS partner to create energy from waste
KenGen and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services have partnered to develop a waste powered energy plant in Nairobi.
Face mask prices show how the laws of economics work
Mathematically speaking, masks were 10 times more expensive one year ago.

MOST READ

Importers, KPA in standoff over SGR transport
Importers, KPA in standoff over SGR transport

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New milestone for oraimo

By Oraimo - Sponsored Content | 4 days ago

New milestone for oraimo
airduka.com- A new online platform connecting buyers and sellers

By Airduka - Sponsored Content | 6 days ago

airduka.com- A new online platform connecting buyers and sellers
Covid-19 accelerates economic innovation in Africa

By Jael Mboga | 8 days ago

Covid-19 accelerates economic innovation in Africa
Youth urged to tap into digital economy

By Caroline Chebet | 8 days ago

Youth urged to tap into digital economy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC