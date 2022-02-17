× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Shelter Afrique eyes bond market to raise more capital

REAL ESTATE
By Graham Kajilwa | February 17th 2022
By Graham Kajilwa | February 17th 2022
REAL ESTATE

Shelter Afrique offices in Nairobi. [File]

Pan African housing company Shelter Afrique is betting on bonds to navigate through the volatile foreign exchange rate regimes and unlock funding for affordable homes.

Group Chief Executive Andrew Chimphondah said the fluctuation of African currencies against the dollar or other hard currencies has been putting lots of pressure on borrowers.

As such, products such as mortgages become expensive to service, which makes housing a farfetched dream for many in the continent.

Mr Chimphondah said with good local capital markets, funding can be made accessible at affordable rates through the issuance of investment securities such as bonds.

READ MORE

This is already being done in Nigeria. “We are raising 250 billion Naira ($500 million or Sh56.5 billion) through a bond issuance currently undergoing in Nigeria and 2022, we intend to issue the first-ever East Africa bond of $500 million,” said Chimphondah.

The chief executive said the company is keen on developing local capital markets by issuing bonds in local currencies so that developers and primary mortgage lenders can have access to debt funding in their local currencies to avoid such exposures.

“The volatile foreign exchange rate regimes in most of our member countries is another major challenge (to affordable housing) since most of the local currencies are weaker against the major world currencies such as the US dollar,” explains Chimphondah.

“Look at the Nigerian Naira – if today it is 500 to the US dollar, tomorrow it could be at 700. Such a scenario makes it difficult for those who borrow in hard currencies to be able to pay back because of the foreign exchange exposure risks.”

First-ever bond

In Kenya, the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company has got the greenlight from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to float its first-ever bond through which the company seeks to raise Sh10.5 billion through Medium Term Notes (MTN).

This will be done in tranches with the first seeking to raise Sh1.4 billion.

CMA on January 12, 2022, said the proceeds from the MTN will be used to give long term loans to primary mortgage lenders in a bid to increase the availability of affordable housing finance in the country.

“While banks have liquidity, the (liquidity) they have is short term,” said KMRC Chief Executive Johnson Oltetia in 2020, when he revealed the plans to go into the capital markets to raise funds.

In December 2021, the CMA also approved the listing of Sh3.9 billion MTN for Urban Housing Renewal Development Ltd.

Chimphondah said a major challenge to affordable housing is the huge capital needed to put up houses to cover the already existing deficit of 56 million units in Africa.

Kenya with its share of two million requires Sh2.8 million to put a single unit. The continent needs at least Sh339 trillion ‘which presents a huge funding challenge for us.’

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
NCPB depot to stock Unga livestock feeds
NCPB has signed a contract with Unga Farm Care to facilitate farmers’ access to quality animal feeds at its warehouse in Eldoret.
How to spruce up a home with decorative lighting
With good lighting and illumination, you can determine the mood of a home. It can be cosy or warm or cold depending on the kind of lighting you choose

MOST READ

The best sectors to land a job in Kenya
The best sectors to land a job in Kenya

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Knight Frank appoints new MD for Nairobi office

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Knight Frank appoints new MD for Nairobi office
How to spruce up a home with decorative lighting

By Esther Dianah | 1 hour ago

How to spruce up a home with decorative lighting
When the promised land is a sham: Buying land that’s unfit for use

By Peter Theuri | 7 days ago

When the promised land is a sham: Buying land that’s unfit for use
Prices of office rents, land rise in second half of recovery year

By Peter Theuri | 7 days ago

Prices of office rents, land rise in second half of recovery year
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC