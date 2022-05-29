× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Madaraka Express has made strides in passenger numbers

OPINION
By Virginia Munyao | May 29th 2022 | 3 min read
By Virginia Munyao | May 29th 2022
OPINION
Makadara express passenger train leaves Standard gauge Railway terminal in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Since its launch five years ago, Madaraka Express has continued to register a huge growth in passenger numbers.

As of May 20 this year, over 7.71 million passengers have been transported since the launch of the standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger services. In 2017, Afristar, the SGR operator, ferried 699,055 passengers via Madaraka Express.

The operator also ferried 666,285 passengers in 2018, 1.62 million in 2019, 835,326 in 2020 and over two million passengers in 2021.

Kenya Railways Corporation, the regulator of SGR and metre gauge railway (MGR) operations in Kenya, has ensured uninterrupted running of the passenger train services for the past five years as well as maintaining an accident-free record throughout that period.

As opposed to public road transport, rail has a large carry capacity. For example, one Madaraka Express passenger train can carry up to 1,678 passengers per trip.

READ MORE

In terms of punctuality, rail is the most efficient and convenient mode of transport as it has fixed routes and schedules. Passenger safety is the hallmark of Afristar.

To ensure efficient operations, there are 39 stations of which 13 are passenger stations, 24 crossing stations and two junction stations.

The passenger stations comprise Mombasa Terminus, Mariakani, Miasenyi, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali, Athi River, Nairobi Terminus, Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Mai Mahiu and Suswa tations.

The crossing stations are Mgadini, Mwembeni ,Mgalani, Mackinnon Road, Maungu, Ngutini, Ndi, Mbololo, Tsavo, Kyulu, Kanja, Ndalasyani, Ngwata, Kiunduani, Makindu and Simba. Others are Nkusso, Sultan Hamud, Lesonkoyo, Erankau, Paranai, Konza, Lukenya, Nachu. The junction stations comprise Nairobi Terminus and Port Reitz.

As part of the localisation programme, Kenya Railways is now responsible for 13 passenger service operations.

The corporation is also responsible for passenger revenue management, ticketing and passenger station operation management, ticketing system management, ticketing system-related equipment management, passenger customer service and centre management.

Among the milestones that Madaraka Express is proud of include the commissioning on May 31, 2017, by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the launch of inter-county Madaraka Express passenger services on November 1, 2017, and the celebration of the operation of SGR safely for one year on May 31, 2018, which also coincided with the first anniversary.

Other milestones include the launch of double-stack trains on September 29, 2018 to improve the evacuation of cargo from the Port of Mombasa, the unveiling of the two millionth passenger on November 3, 2018, and the celebration of the second anniversary of the Madaraka Express on May 31, 2019.

Others are the inauguration of Phase 2A passenger service and the Naivasha ICD by President Kenyatta in October 2019, and the launch by the Head of State of SGR freight services to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot on December 17, 2019

Afristar in early 2020 had operated the SGR safely for 1,000 days and marked four years of success on May 31, 2021.

Additionally, Afristar had operated the SGR safely for 1,500 days as of July 9, 2021. Finally, on January 11, this year, transit cargo was offloaded from an SGR train onto an MGR train destined for Malaba as a trial run.

The successful passenger operations is attributed to advanced railway equipment such as the centralised traffic control system used in the dispatching centre, the synergy between departments and the strict implementation of train schedules as well as giving priority to passenger trains on the line.

To improve passenger experience, Afristar listens to customers by conducting customer service surveys and acts on customer feedback. It also facilitates customer service training for its staff. The firm adds coaches during the holidays and peak seasons to cater to the increased demand.

As Afristar marks five years, passengers can be assured of safety and a better customer experience. As of May 20, 2022, it had operated Madaraka Express safely for 1,816 days.

The author is an executive adviser at Finesse Media Agency

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Kenya's tax levels have crossed standard global threshold
In principle, no one wants to give 100 per cent of their income as tax, so a tax rate of 100 per cent would also result in zero revenue.
HR professionals explore future of post-pandemic workplace
Models such as remote and hybrid working are now the norm in even developing markets like Kenya. This is amid the acceleration of technology and automation.

MOST READ

Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up
Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up

BUSINESS

By Anthony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya's tax levels have crossed standard global threshold

By Odhiambo Ramogi | 31 minutes ago

Kenya's tax levels have crossed standard global threshold
Our digital economy needs more than infrastructure investment

By Mugo Kibati | 2 days ago

Our digital economy needs more than infrastructure investment
Capital is here, what do we do about talent and skills?

By Mesh Alloys | 4 days ago

Capital is here, what do we do about talent and skills?
The Nairobi Expressway is great, now let's look beyond the beauty

By XN Iraki | 4 days ago

The Nairobi Expressway is great, now let's look beyond the beauty
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC