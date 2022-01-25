× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Improve learning spaces to achieve global education goals

OPINION
By Sa Nyuong Kim | January 25th 2022
By Sa Nyuong Kim | January 25th 2022
OPINION

A classroom at Sing'enge Primary School in Homabay County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

School infrastructure is a crucial foundation for learning and delivery of sustainable education at the community level.

Learning facilities should enable unimpeded transmission of knowledge by teachers to students while promoting access to inclusive education.

Education facilities must also meet the basic quality standards, including the provision of separate sanitary amenities.

However, in many poor and underprivileged communities, learning infrastructure is inadequate and even lack sanitation facilities.

READ MORE

Children with special learning needs also suffer greatly since education spaces do not cater for their needs.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Number 4 calls for nations to invest in inclusive and equitable education for all. Inclusive education refers to the process of strengthening the education system to cater for all learners regardless of any challenges they may have. Ensuring access to education for all is crucial to achieving social and human development, environmental protection and economic prosperity.

Building peaceful and equitable societies must begin with inclusive education systems that meet the needs of all learners. 

The disruptive impact of Covid-19 on schooling has created a sense of urgency to accelerate investments in education so as to ensure no child is left behind.

Of greater urgency is overcoming barriers to inclusive education. This entails creating access to quality learning opportunities for all children.

Investing in better school facilities translates into positive academic outcomes and the overall well-being of students.

More importantly, it enables them to improve their lives and build a better future for themselves.  

Priority should be accorded to ensuring children in disadvantaged populations, especially girls, children with disabilities, and those from poorer families are able to access quality education. This will help reduce inequalities in education that are manifesting themselves sharply owing to the economic and social consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rallying call for inclusive and equitable education is that no child should be left behind or discriminated against on account of physical disabilities or socio-economic disadvantages. This involves eliminating all barriers to learning opportunities.

Removing barriers to education, in turn, requires long-term strategic investments geared to improving access to learning facilities and opportunities. However, this role should not be left to the government alone but demands the involvement of all individuals and institutions of goodwill.

When having 'wrong managers' becomes the undoing of retailers
Experts say promoting staff for superficial reasons, such as meeting sales targets, has come back to haunt many retail chains in the long term.
Tembea Kenya! You owe it to yourself and your country
Who would not like to see school grade reports for our leaders from Jomo Kenyatta to those contesting to be the fifth president?

