× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why organisations, tax bodies should prepare for future of work

OPINION
By Robert Maina | December 5th 2021

The world is moving away from mechanistic and industrial models. [Courtesy]

The world is going through transformation driven by digitisation, innovation, climate change and cultural changes. Some have referred to it as a VUCA world (Volatility, Uncertainty Complexity and Ambiguity) based on the leadership theories of Warren Bennis and Burt Nanus. It,

It is characterised by constant, unpredictable changes that have become the norm across industries and other facets of life.

This calls for agile and flexible management and leadership in the public and private sectors.

The world is moving away from mechanistic and industrial models.

READ MORE

 Global tax deal leaves billion dollar loopholes, analysis finds

 Anti-tobacco lobbies fault State on tax

 Omicron variant cases detected in Europe, Israel closes borders

 Excise duty increase punitive to taxpayers, fuelling illicit trade

In its place, a fluid, human, and digital future is taking shape forcing organisations and employees to adapt. Organisations must build structures that allow them to pursue growth and autonomy at work.

Alternative approaches to work have emerged which require a different way of working - forcing organisations to re-evaluate their jobs. These include artificial intelligence, automation and the gig economy.

Employees are also required to upskill, reskill or out skill to be able to meet the needs of agile organisations.

Automation is substituting, augmenting or transforming some exclusive duties and roles of employees and data will remain a critical asset to modern organisations.

It is the new oil in the 21st century with digitisation and interconnectedness leading to growth in structured and unstructured data.

However, taxes remain a critical source of public revenue.

Revenue agencies ought to remain alive to changes in the future of work that are likely to cut tax revenue collections or shift the tax base.

During the EY Annual Tax Summit, 2021 in October, panelists said Covid-19 had led to a review of their staff mobility approach.

It was noted that the movement of employees from one country to another reduced during the period. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh362.08 billion in Pay As You Earn (PAYE) in 2020/21 compared to Sh399.2 billion collected in 2019/20.

Multinationals have embarked on transformation projects including automation and restructuring their operations by outsourcing their non-core services - leading to loss of jobs.

These are likely to lead to a decline in PAYE as more tasks are automated and businesses move some of their functions to other jurisdictions.

The emergence of the gig economy will allow locals to provide their services to organisations globally.

These changes require organisations and revenue bodies to monitor the shift in the future of work and align their expectations and strategies.

-The writer is a Senior Tax Manager at EY. The views expressed herein are not necessarily those of EY.

RELATED VIDEOS

Meet a taxi driver who single-handedly helped a desperate woman in labor deliver her baby in Nairobi

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 3)

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 2)

Share this story
What HR can do as burnout drives workers to 'The Great Resignation'
The lines between work and life have become blurred, with nearly 90 per cent of professional workers reporting burnout.
The untold story of Kenya’s great bank heist that never came to be
Court documents say bank teller was fired for ganging up with robbers in 2012 to steal Sh120 million from Barclays outlet in Nakuru.

MOST READ

Kenya Airways CEO ties return to full pay on debt restructuring
Kenya Airways CEO ties return to full pay on debt restructuring

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
An enlightening walk in Arusha, the homely city

By XN Iraki | 12 days ago

An enlightening walk in Arusha, the homely city
It is time for world to stop the super-rich from dodging taxes

By Alvin Mosioma | 18 days ago

It is time for world to stop the super-rich from dodging taxes
Reframing technology’s role in education for future of work

By Kendi Ntwiga | 26 days ago

Reframing technology’s role in education for future of work
State has to be accountable for how our hard-earned taxes are put to use

By Patrick Muinde | 28 days ago

State has to be accountable for how our hard-earned taxes are put to use
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC