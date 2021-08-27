× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Use of mini-grids will expand access to electricity for all

OPINION
By Nickson Bukachi | August 27th 2021
Vandalised transformer at Ongoro village, Kakang’utu sub-location, Rachuonyo East. August 5, 2021. [James Omoro, Standard]

According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, countries should work towards access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030.

This would enable social-economic transformation. Despite various initiatives, electricity access remains a challenge with more than 700 million people globally without access - majority in sub-Saharan Africa. Kenya is no exception with more than 20 per cent of its population without electricity.

But the government has intensified electrification bid through last-mile connection growing access from 20 per cent in 2013 to the more than 70 per cent currently. Enhancing access through grid extension is expected to plateau due to the high cost of connecting households far from the existing network.

This calls for alternative approaches such as the use of mini-grids and solar home systems. Mini-grids are electricity supply systems within a given area. The mini-grids are either connected to the main electricity network run by utilities such as Kenya Power or isolated with own generation.

In the electrification context, most mini-grids are powered by solar, wind, hydro and diesel or a combination of the technologies, supplying between 50 to 1,000 households. In Kenya, mini-grids were first developed by the government in 1980s to supply administrative centres far from the main grid. Such towns include Lodwar, Mandera and Marsabit.

READ MORE

 Africa must generate power with demand in mind

 MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges

 Kenya Power to pay firm Sh13m over burnt grass

 Kenya Power board held 112 meetings in one year

The Kenya National Electrification Strategy (KNES) launched in 2018 identifies mini-grids as a key driver to universal access to electricity. It is estimated that more than 40 per cent of the non-electrified population are to be reached through mini-grids and solar home systems.

The US$150 million Kenya Off-grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP) sponsored by the World Bank in partnership with the government is enhancing electrification in 14 of Kenya’s underserved counties through mini-grids and solar home systems. More than 150 solar-powered mini-grids will be developed by the end of the KOSAP. In addition, there are more than 130 privately owned mini-grids in the pipeline.

The development of mini-grids needs to take place in a coordinated manner that ensures security to the investments and avoids duplication. The communities served by these mini-grids need to participate and own the projects.

The mini-grid sector stakeholders in partnership with the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) have developed the draft Mini-Grid Regulations 2021. They are built on provisions of the Energy Act, 2019 and the mini-grid licensing guidelines developed by EPRA in 2017.

They seek a transparent regulatory framework to support Kenya’s electrification goals. In constructing the mini-grids, technical guidelines are proposed to guarantee quality of service and safety.  

RELATED VIDEOS

Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills

Watu wawili waponea chupuchupu wakijaribu kurekebisha mitambo ya umeme Nakuru

British government helping Kenya recover Ksh. 525 million stashed in Jersey Island, EACC reveals

Share this story
Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute
At the heart of the dispute is a property hosting more than 90 apartments.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Cancellation of JKIA terminal contract haunts State 5 years on
Cancellation of JKIA terminal contract haunts State 5 years on

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tech for good governance key in attainment of UNSDGS

By Daryl Bhana | 2 days ago

Tech for good governance key in attainment of UNSDGS
Factors to consider when choosing a SACCO Management Solution

By Cynthia Wandia | 2 days ago

Factors to consider when choosing a SACCO Management Solution
Forget naysayers, Lamu port remains a viable investment

By John Mwangemi | 9 days ago

Forget naysayers, Lamu port remains a viable investment
Kenya is slowly losing its regional economic powerhouse status

By Mohamed Guleid | 10 days ago

Kenya is slowly losing its regional economic powerhouse status
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC