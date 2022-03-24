× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lawsuit: Teachers risk Sh11b loss on Spire Bank liquidation

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 24th 2022 | 2 min read
By Patrick Alushula | March 24th 2022
NEWS

 

Customers walk in and out of Mwalimu National Sacco building in Kisumu in 2019. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Mwalimu Sacco could suffer a Sh11.1 billion hit in liquidating Spire Bank, according to a petition at the High Court seeking to stop the process.

A suit filed by Mr Keneth Otieno, a teacher from Siaya County and a member of the Sacco, says the co-operative failed to make full disclosure about the immediate financial implications of exiting Spire Bank.

The petitioner is accusing the Sacco of relying on a “material non-disclosure” to convince its delegates and members to pass the resolution to voluntarily wind up the loss-making bank.

READ MORE

He wants the High Court in Kisumu to stop the process, potentially offering a lifeline to Spire’s existence but a blow to the Sacco, which wanted to exit the lender by end of March.

According to the suit, Mwalimu Sacco failed to inform members that it would by law be compelled to inject about Sh2 billion to make Spire Bank solvent before carrying out the voluntary winding-up process as required by the Insolvency Act, 2015.

Mr Otieno alleges that the liquidation would result in the Sacco absorbing a loss of Sh9.1 billion as the shareholders’ authorised and issued share capital.

“The decision by Respondent 1 (Mwalimu Sacco) to voluntarily liquidate No 2 (Spire) by March 31, 2022, is rash and premature apart from being unlawful, and further, the financial ramifications of the same have not been adequately considered by Respondent 1 to the detriment and prejudice of its members,” the suit says.

Mwalimu’s authorised and issued share capital in Spire stood at Sh5.77 billion by September 2021 but hit Sh9.1 billion after the conversion of Sh3.4 billion deposits into share capital. “(Mwalimu) will ultimately be compelled to take a huge hit in its financials once these losses are booked hence creating additional losses for its members,” Mr Otieno argues.

The suit was filed on March 17 and the court directed the respondents, Mwalimu Sacco and Spire, and interested parties Central Bank of Kenya and Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority to file responses within seven days ahead of a mention on April 11.

Share this story
What it takes to build a home at affordable cost
But building your own home is also no walk in the park.
Kakuzi taps into reserves to pay record dividend
Agricultural firm Kakuzi has tapped into retained earnings to pay its highest ever dividends despite reporting the lowest profit in seven years.

MOST READ

M-Pesa transfer charges: Pressure mounts on Safaricom
M-Pesa transfer charges: Pressure mounts on Safaricom

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kakuzi taps into reserves to pay record dividend

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Kakuzi taps into reserves to pay record dividend
KFCB digital project targets 2,800 women

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

KFCB digital project targets 2,800 women
High Court bars clearance of imported sugar

By Patrick Kibet | 1 hour ago

High Court bars clearance of imported sugar
Family Bank commits Sh5m for restoration of Ngong Forest

By Peter Theuri | 1 day ago

Family Bank commits Sh5m for restoration of Ngong Forest
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC