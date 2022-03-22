× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Central Bank rescues borrowers from fangs of digital loan sharks

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 22nd 2022 | 3 min read
By Patrick Alushula | March 22nd 2022
NEWS

Regulator has published new regulations barring firms from listing defaulters of Sh1,000 or less with CRBs. [File, Standard]

Digital lenders shaming debt defaulters or reporting their names to Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) for not paying loans of up Sh1,000 now face fines and closure as they officially come under regulation.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has now published the Digital Credit Providers Regulations, 2022 which will require all digital lenders to apply for licences by September this year or close shop.

The regulations, meant to bring digital lenders under formal supervision for the first time, also bar them from arbitrarily varying the price of loans and caps the money they can recover from defaulting customers.

CBK regulations expressly bar digital lenders from using threats, violence, “obscene or profane language against customers or their references or contacts for purposes of shaming them” in the course of debt collection.

READ MORE

The digital lenders have also been prohibited from accessing a customer’s phone book or contacts list and sending them messages in the event of debt default.

They will also not be allowed to post a customer’s personal or sensitive information online or make unsolicited calls or messages to the contacts in their phone books. According to the regulations, CBK will revoke licences of such digital lenders and their directors fined up to Sh500,000 or jailed for five years or both.

Digital lenders have also been barred from forwarding names of defaulters of up to Sh1,000 to CRBs. The move offers relief to thousands of borrowers whose credit scores have been hurt over loans tapped to meet basic needs such as food and rent.

“A digital credit provider shall not submit negative credit information of a customer or any other person to a CRB where the outstanding amount relating to the credit information does not exceed Sh1,000,” read the regulations in part.

The proliferation of digital credit had seen the usage of unregulated apps rise from 0.6 per cent of the adult population in 2016 to 8.3 per cent in 2019 before slowing to 2.6 per cent in 2021 after CBK ejected them from CRB platforms.

The digital lenders will also not be allowed to use obscene or profane language or make “unauthorised or unsolicited calls or messages to a customer’s contacts” in the name of recovering defaulted loans. The regulations will help digital lenders return to the CRB platforms after CBK ejected them on April 14, 2020, prompting them to nearly halve their lending to shield themselves from higher defaults.

But barring them from listing loans of up to Sh1,000 may come as a big blow, given that the digital lenders said they had witnessed increased defaults among customers in the absence of CRB.

Digital lenders intending to list customers for defaulting on loans above Sh1,000 will also have to issue a 30-day notice or within a shorter period as the contract may provide.

The firms will also not be allowed to charge interest that exceeds the principal owing at the time a loan falls into default in a move to rescue defaulters from punitive charges.

To rescue borrowers from opaque lending practices, CBK will now require digital lenders to disclose all charges and fees, interest rate and total cost of credit—made up of principal, interest, fees and other charges. Digital lenders seeking CBK licensing will, among other things, submit to the regulator the pricing model and parameters, stating the interest rate and whether it is applicable on introducing balance or not.

“A digital credit provider shall not introduce a new digital credit product to the market or vary the features of an existing product without the bank’s prior written approval,” say the regulations. Digital lenders will pay Sh5,000 as an application fee and thereafter if the application is accepted, an annual licence fee of Sh20,000.

CBK will be gazetting the list of licensed digital lenders by March 30 every year.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Auditor General flags anomalies in Nzoia, Sony books
Nzoia Sugar Company reported Sh3.4 billion in losses in 2020, a 10 per cent increase from Sh3.1 billion reported in 2019.
How politicians court God in vote hunting
It is my hope that even when battling for votes, let’s place God where He belongs and maintain our place in the Christian faith

MOST READ

Expensive loans in the offing as banks seek CBK approval to increase interest rates
Expensive loans in the offing as banks seek CBK approval to increase interest rates

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Auditor General flags anomalies in Nzoia, Sony books

By Frankline Sunday | 37 minutes ago

Auditor General flags anomalies in Nzoia, Sony books
Over 40,000 farmers to benefit from Sh2b Danish funded project

By Martin Ndiema | 1 day ago

Over 40,000 farmers to benefit from Sh2b Danish funded project
Central Bank eyes revamp of M-Akiba to improve its uptake

By Frankline Sunday | 1 day ago

Central Bank eyes revamp of M-Akiba to improve its uptake
NMS, KenGen garbage power plant to cost Sh22 billion

By Macharia Kamau | 4 days ago

NMS, KenGen garbage power plant to cost Sh22 billion
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC