Firms in deal to expand vehicle service centres

Rubis Energy Kenya petrol station along Koinange Street, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

AutoXpress has partnered with Rubis Energy to open three additional service centres in Nairobi and its environs.

The new XpressFit centres are stationed at Rubis Thome, Enterprise Road and Athi River stations.

Rubis Energy Kenya Managing Director Jean-Christian Bergeron said the partnership is part of a bigger vision of creating a unique ecosystem where customers find products and services with convenience. "Our ambition is to open 50 XpressFit outlets across East Africa by 2027 for an investment of about Sh570 million," he said.

AutoXpress Group MD Sandeep Shah said the concept is aimed at redefining the energy business value chain.

Share this story