Firms in deal to expand vehicle service centres

NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | Mar 18th 2022
By Moses Omusolo | March 18th 2022
NEWS

Rubis Energy Kenya petrol station along Koinange Street, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

AutoXpress has partnered with Rubis Energy to open three additional service centres in Nairobi and its environs.

The new XpressFit centres are stationed at Rubis Thome, Enterprise Road and Athi River stations.

Rubis Energy Kenya Managing Director Jean-Christian Bergeron said the partnership is part of a bigger vision of creating a unique ecosystem where customers find products and services with convenience. "Our ambition is to open 50 XpressFit outlets across East Africa by 2027 for an investment of about Sh570 million," he said.

AutoXpress Group MD Sandeep Shah said the concept is aimed at redefining the energy business value chain.

NMS, KenGen garbage power plant to cost Sh22 billion
A garbage-powered electricity generation plant that KenGen and NMS are planning to set up in Nairobi’s Ruai is set to cost Sh22.41 billion.
Co-op Bank net profit jumps 53pc to Sh16.5b
Co-operative Bank of Kenya's profit has jumped by more than half to Sh16.5 billion, helped by increased income and reduced expenses.

Aiming high: From teacher to a manufacturer
Aiming high: From teacher to a manufacturer

ENTERPRISE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
