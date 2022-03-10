Eveready reappoints seasoned directors

Eveready East Africa Limited in Nakuru. [Boniface Thuku, Standard]

Eveready East Africa has reappointed two non-executive directors following resolutions of the annual general meeting held virtually on March 4.

Joseph Sitati in a non-independent director while Akif Butt represents the interests of Sameer Group.

Mr Sitati is a finance and audit professional with over 22 years’ experience, having worked across various sectors in finance and audit. Mr Butt is a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years’ experience in financial management.

Shareholders also resolved to reinstate directors Lucy Waithaka and Fauzia Shah as members of the Board Audit Committee, and also ratified the appointment of RSM Eastern Africa as the company’s auditors.

