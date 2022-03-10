× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Eveready reappoints seasoned directors

NEWS
By Moses Omusolo | Mar 10th 2022
By Moses Omusolo | March 10th 2022
NEWS

Eveready East Africa Limited in Nakuru. [Boniface Thuku, Standard]

Eveready East Africa has reappointed two non-executive directors following resolutions of the annual general meeting held virtually on March 4.

Joseph Sitati in a non-independent director while Akif Butt represents the interests of Sameer Group.

Mr Sitati is a finance and audit professional with over 22 years’ experience, having worked across various sectors in finance and audit. Mr Butt is a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years’ experience in financial management.

Shareholders also resolved to reinstate directors Lucy Waithaka and Fauzia Shah as members of the Board Audit Committee, and also ratified the appointment of RSM Eastern Africa as the company’s auditors.

Creditor, Mumias Sugar receiver manager clash over lease process
Parties battling over the lease of Mumias Sugar Company yesterday clashed over whether receiver-manager Ramana Rao should be kicked out.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Keroche: How KRA's thirst for taxes brought brewers down
Keroche: How KRA's thirst for taxes brought brewers down

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
