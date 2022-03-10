× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA withdraws Sh1.3 billion tax demand against Tullow Oil

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | Mar 10th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | March 10th 2022
NEWS

A worker walks at a Tullow Oil explorational drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. [Reuters, Baz Ratner]

Kenya Revenue Authority has withdrawn a case in which it was seeking Sh1.32 billion from Tullow Oil in taxes after the company sold an oil block in Kerio Valley in 2015.

The taxman in March 2019 demanded $11.7 million (Sh1.32 billion at current exchange rates) as value-added tax (VAT) from Tullow after the sale of block 12A to Delonex Energy.

Tullow then resisted KRA’s attempts to have it pay the money, arguing that it had not been VAT registered at the time of the sale and that the transaction was a sale of a capital asset.

KRA said the transaction constituted a supply of taxable services at the standard rate of 16 per cent. Its position was that oil exploration blocks are held as current assets.

READ MORE

The matter was heard by the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT), which on April 30, 2021, set aside KRA’s VAT assessment. KRA appealed the ruling but shortly withdrew it, handing the oil firm a victory. “KRA subsequently appealed the decision of the TAT to the High Court, but they withdrew that appeal on July 19, 2021. This matter can now be treated as closed,” said Tullow in its annual results published in March 9, this year.

Preliminary exploration of the block by Tullow in 2016 - it still held a majority stake and was in charge of the day to day operations of the block - showed it had the potential to become a key oil block. After drilling the Cheptuket-1 well, the firm said it encountered oil shows as well as the presence of an active petroleum system with significant oil generation.

Tullow termed the find the “most significant well result to date in Kenya outside the South Lokichar basin”. The entire block has since then been acquired by Delonex Energy.

In its annual results, Tullow Oil said it is still searching for a strategic partner for Project Oil Kenya. The partner is expected to play a critical role in moving the project forward.

The company towards the end of last year submitted a draft field development plan, which maps out how the companies will execute the project’s commercial phase.

Tullow said moving the project forward heavily depended on its efforts – together with its joint venture partners Total and Africa Oil – to find a partner as well as government approvals, including of the FDP.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Safaricom staff back in Ethiopia ahead of launch
Safaricom has taken employees back to Ethiopia to step up preparations for the commercial launch of its operations on the back of easing tensions.
Firm seeks liquidation of Myspace Properties
A contractor — Teams Construction — has filed an insolvency petition against Myspace Properties over Sh110.7 million debt.

MOST READ

Keroche: How KRA's thirst for taxes brought brewers down
Keroche: How KRA's thirst for taxes brought brewers down

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Safaricom staff back in Ethiopia ahead of launch

By Patrick Alushula | 2 hours ago

Safaricom staff back in Ethiopia ahead of launch
Firm seeks liquidation of Myspace Properties

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 hours ago

Firm seeks liquidation of Myspace Properties
Creditor, Mumias Sugar receiver manager clash over lease process

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

Creditor, Mumias Sugar receiver manager clash over lease process
Eveready reappoints seasoned directors

By Moses Omusolo | 2 hours ago

Eveready reappoints seasoned directors
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC