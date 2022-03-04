Airtel, Telkom fined Sh38m over quality

Airtel Kenya shop in Nairobi's CBD [Courtesy]

Two mobile service providers have been fined Sh37.7 million for failing in service quality in the last financial year. Airtel Kenya was fined Sh26.3 million while Telkom Kenya parted with a Sh11.4 million for failing to meet the standards pass mark stipulated by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK).

“The threshold for compliance is 80 per cent and operators that do not attain this mark will be subject to a penalty of 0.1 per cent of turnover,” said the regulator.

Mobile network operators are evaluated on quality of voice, speech, network coverage, quality of data and SMS, among others.

Safaricom’s average performance stood at 95.3 per cent, while Airtel and Telkom stood at 67.4 per cent and 67.2 per cent respectively.

