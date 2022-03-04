× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Airtel, Telkom fined Sh38m over quality

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | Mar 4th 2022 | 1 min read
By Frankline Sunday | March 4th 2022
NEWS

Airtel Kenya shop in Nairobi's CBD [Courtesy]

Two mobile service providers have been fined Sh37.7 million for failing in service quality in the last financial year. Airtel Kenya was fined Sh26.3 million while Telkom Kenya parted with a Sh11.4 million for failing to meet the standards pass mark stipulated by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK).   

“The threshold for compliance is 80 per cent and operators that do not attain this mark will be subject to a penalty of 0.1 per cent of turnover,” said the regulator.

Mobile network operators are evaluated on quality of voice, speech, network coverage, quality of data and SMS, among others.

Safaricom’s average performance stood at 95.3 per cent, while Airtel and Telkom stood at 67.4 per cent and 67.2 per cent respectively.

