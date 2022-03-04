Airtel, Telkom fined Sh38m over quality
NEWS
By Frankline Sunday
| Mar 4th 2022 | 1 min read
NEWS
Two mobile service providers have been fined Sh37.7 million for failing in service quality in the last financial year. Airtel Kenya was fined Sh26.3 million while Telkom Kenya parted with a Sh11.4 million for failing to meet the standards pass mark stipulated by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK).
“The threshold for compliance is 80 per cent and operators that do not attain this mark will be subject to a penalty of 0.1 per cent of turnover,” said the regulator.
Mobile network operators are evaluated on quality of voice, speech, network coverage, quality of data and SMS, among others.
Safaricom’s average performance stood at 95.3 per cent, while Airtel and Telkom stood at 67.4 per cent and 67.2 per cent respectively.
READ MORE
RELATED VIDEOS
Stanbic Bank doubles dividends after record profitStanbic Holdings has more than doubled dividends after net profit grew 39 per cent, to hit the highest level in the lender’s history.
How plum State tenders created millionaires during Uhuru’s first termNew Knight Frank wealth report shows the country produced the highest number of dollar millionaires between 2014 to 2019.
MOST READ
Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses
NEWS
- Tax evasion? Mystery of missing Sh300 billion worth of China exports to Kenya
NEWS
- Kenya eyes new tea markets to rescue farmers from low prices
NEWS
- The pain of building a business empire
ENTERPRISE
By Peter Theuri
- KenGen posts Sh5b half-year profit on relief measures cut
NEWS
- Never invest in something you don’t understand
MONEY & MARKET