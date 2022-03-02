KTDA to empower 2500 farmers on financial literacy
NEWS
By Edwin Nyarangi
| Mar 2nd 2022 | 1 min read
NEWS
Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Foundation has mooted training for women and youth tea pluckers on financial inclusion. The foundation targets 2,500 workers.
Foundation Chief Executive Officer Sudi Matara said the programme is meant to equip farmers with the knowledge to grow and manage their income. It focuses on small scale tea farmers by training them on quality tea production and crop diversification.
Speaking during a graduation ceremony for 500 farmers from the Nyamache Tea catchment area in Kisii County, Mr Matara said the training will help farmers manage the earnings they get from tea. “We have embarked on a financial literacy programme for tea farmers since we have established that they need to get knowledge on the best way to manage the earnings they get from tea,” said Matara.
Kisii County Agriculture Executive Esman Onsarigo said they will continue partnering with the State for the greater good of residents.
READ MORE
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya eyes new tea markets to rescue farmers from low pricesKenya plans to roll out a strategy to win new tea markets and cut reliance on a few markets. The move is aimed at rescuing farmers from low prices.
How solid is your business strategy?In many cases, business failure is attributed to a poor or badly-executed strategy.
MOST READ
New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move
WORK LIFE
- Early payday answers mayday: How pay cycles affect employees
BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri
- Uhuru’s huge debt appetite fails to stimulate economy
BUSINESS
- Governors ask Senate to issue Sh42b grants
NEWS
- Lobbies call for policy to cut harmful fats from food chain
BUSINESS
- Kenya to feel heat of Russia-Ukraine conflict
BUSINESS