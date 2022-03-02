× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KTDA to empower 2500 farmers on financial literacy

NEWS
By Edwin Nyarangi | Mar 2nd 2022 | 1 min read
By Edwin Nyarangi | March 2nd 2022
NEWS

KTDA Foundation Chief Executive Sudi Matara. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Foundation has mooted training for women and youth tea pluckers on financial inclusion. The foundation targets 2,500 workers.

Foundation Chief Executive Officer Sudi Matara said the programme is meant to equip farmers with the knowledge to grow and manage their income. It focuses on small scale tea farmers by training them on quality tea production and crop diversification.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony for 500 farmers from the Nyamache Tea catchment area in Kisii County, Mr Matara said the training will help farmers manage the earnings they get from tea. “We have embarked on a financial literacy programme for tea farmers since we have established that they need to get knowledge on the best way to manage the earnings they get from tea,” said Matara.

Kisii County Agriculture Executive Esman Onsarigo said they will continue partnering with the State for the greater good of residents.

