× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Absa inks Sh1.25b credit guarantee deal for SMEs

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | February 23rd 2022
By Peter Theuri | February 23rd 2022
NEWS

ABSA Bank Managing Director Jeremy Awori. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Absa Bank Kenya has signed a Sh1.25 billion loan guarantee facility with the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) to boost credit accessibility for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including start-ups.

The partnership, through AGF’s capacity development assistance, will also enable Absa Bank to assist small firms to enhance their managerial capabilities in areas such as governance, human capital management, quality control, packaging, financial management and marketing.

This will help in scaling up SME lending activities in situations where the target clients are unable to meet collateral threshold requirements.

The guaranteed line of up to Sh100 million will be in place for five years.

READ MORE

Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori said the facility will help reduce poverty and inequality by ensuring SMEs access financing.

“Considering the financing gap experienced by most SMEs due to their risk profile and lack of security, the bank is always exploring innovative ways to mitigate possible risks in this segment and at the same time tap into the huge opportunity within this growth sector and driver of our economy,” he said. AGF Group Chief Executive Jules Ngankam said the funding will help close the financing gap and boost SMEs.

“Beyond the overall SME scope, our partnership with Absa Bank Kenya will provide particular support to women entrepreneurs and SME businesses qualifying as green transactions. This is in line with our commitment to reducing the $42 billion (Sh4.78 trillion) gender financing gap facing women in Africa,” said Ngankam.

He said AGF will support Absa’s “Let’s Unite to See Her Empowered” initiative which targets to reach out to 600 Women-led enterprises.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Union threatens strike over Kenya Power sack plan
Ketawu has threatened to go on strike unless Kenya Power abandons plans to send a fifth of its employees home through voluntary early retirement.
Research shows SMEs are losing revenue due to poor branding
Small businesses are losing a third of their revenue due to poor branding, a new survey shows.

MOST READ

Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge
Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge

NEWS

By Edward Kamau Macharia

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Union threatens strike over Kenya Power sack plan

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Union threatens strike over Kenya Power sack plan
KMRC attracts over Sh8 billion from its maiden bond issue

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

KMRC attracts over Sh8 billion from its maiden bond issue
Corporate tax collections up Sh30b as economy rebounds

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Corporate tax collections up Sh30b as economy rebounds
Hoteliers petition government to host more international events

By Vivianne Wandera | 1 hour ago

Hoteliers petition government to host more international events
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC