Hotpoint bets on new promotions to up sales

Raphael Ngugi (L) who won the first grand prize, a brand new car at the Maisha Moto Moto promotion by Hotpoint. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Hotpoint Appliances has ended its third ‘Maisha Moto Moto’ promotion that saw three winners walk away with various prices including Sh1.5 million to the grand winner, Raphael Ngugi after he bought goods worth Sh20,855. Ngugi was given a Proton Saga car from Simba Corporation.

Home makeover worth Sh576,000 went to Azmi Sheikh who bought goods worth Sh193,995 while Elizabeth Achieng, who bought goods worth Sh189,000, clinched a trip for four to Turtle Bay in Watamu.

Hotpoint Kenya Director Keval Kanani said the event, now in its third year, has been a key milestone for the firm, noting that the campaign saw customers win various appliances.

