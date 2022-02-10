Jambojet starts cargo haulage as demand grows

Jambojet CEO Karanja Ndegwa at the launch of Jambojet Cargo operations.[Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Low-cost airline Jambojet has ventured into cargo operations following growth in freight capacity and demand in the region.

The airline’s Dash 8-400 passenger aircraft will now be carrying cargo to eight destinations within Kenya and Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Jambojet started the Nairobi-Goma route in September 2021 following the signing of a four-part bilateral agreement between the governments of Kenya and DRC. The planes will haul cargo in their fleet bellies and seat packs.

The carrier utilises a passenger fleet belly capacity of 1.2 tonnes and 150 kilogrammes per double seat pack. It operates 240 flights weekly, which translates to 288 tonnes.

“Each flight has cargo hold capacity of 1.2 tonnes, most of which flies empty,” said Jambojet Chief Executive Karanja Ndegwa (pictured) during the launch in Nairobi yesterday.

“With the introduction of cargo operations, we can seamlessly connect the coastal destinations rich in fish and sea food to Nairobi.”

A report by International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Air Cargo Market Analysis for December 2021, showed demand and growth in capacity in Africa of up to 7.6 per cent. The long-term average growth trend is 4.7 per cent.

Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina lauded the carrier for its resilience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it is proof of the company’s “and by extension our Kenyan businesses and our ability to continually see and seize new opportunities.”

She said the Goma flights are a worthwhile contribution to Kenya’s overall objective of enhancing export markets for its goods.

