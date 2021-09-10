Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet starts Goma flights in Africa expansion
NEWS
By Reuters | September 10th 2021
Kenya’s first low-cost airline, Jambojet, started a flight service to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Friday, it said, looking to tap into a projected jump in demand for air travel in Africa.
The carrier, which was launched in 2014 and is owned by national airline Kenya Airways, expects Africa to become one of the fastest growing regions for aviation in the world in the next two decades, with an average annual expansion of nearly 5%.
“We want to be part of the growth,” said Vincent Rague, Jambojet’s chairman.
Other Kenyan firms, including its biggest banks Equity and KCB Group, are also expanding into the Democratic Republic of Congo, a relatively untapped market.
READ MORE
Ebola cases rise in new DR Congo outbreak
Busy airspace as domestic flights resume in Kenya
Passengers to wear facemasks in Jambojet flights
Jambojet will fly into Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, twice a week from its Nairobi hub, before increasing to four times a week with time.
The carrier operates a fleet of six De Havilland Dash 8-400 planes and currently serves six local destinations from its Nairobi hub, including popular resort towns along the Kenyan coast.
It embarked on an expansion drive three years ago to double the number of passengers it carries annually, but some of those plans were delayed by the onset of the pandemic early last year.
RELATED VIDEOS
Wezi sugu waibia benki ya Equity, mjini Nyeri shilingi milioni thelathini
Wadudu watumika kama kitoweo na wenyeji wa Congo
Jambojet set to resume flights to 5 local destinations as air travel resumes 15th July
Covid-19 hit cuts transport sector growth by 8 per centThe transport sector fell 7.8 per cent last year, according to new data that shows the full impact of Covid-19 on the local industry.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Fares drop after matatu operators carry to capacity
NEWS
- Kisumu Airport to get cargo handling facility
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- Economic Survey 2021: Treasury CS Ukur Yatani’s full speech
NEWS
By Ukur Yatani
- Importers hit as shilling weakens against dollar
NEWS
- Covid-19 wipes out 737,000 jobs as economy slows to -0.3 per cent
NEWS
- Kenya’s moment of truth as Treasury reviews economy
NEWS