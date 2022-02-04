× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Businesses cut output as economy suffers worst hit

NEWS
By Wainaina Wambu | February 4th 2022
By Wainaina Wambu | February 4th 2022
NEWS

A woman sells lemons and ginger along Tom Mboya street in Nairobi. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Kenyan economy suffered its worst decline yet in January, forcing firms to cut output due to a lack of customers.

The tough business environment was worse than that seen in April 2021 and during the second quarter of 2020 as captured in the latest Stanbic Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which fell for the first time in nine months.

“Economic activity started 2022 on a subdued note as evidenced by the Stanbic PMI reading that fell to the lowest level in nine months. The reading was below 50, which indicated a deterioration in business conditions from December,” said Stanbic Bank Fixed Income and Currency Strategist Kuria Kamau yesterday.

Readings above 50.0 show an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while anything below that shows a deterioration. Mr Kamau explained that while export demand grew marginally, domestic demand fell significantly as client spending was negatively affected by rising inflation and a resurgence in Covid-19 due to the Omicron variant.

READ MORE

This saw Kenyan firms scale back on output for the first time since last April. There was also a reduction in inventory levels, with firms indicating a decrease in purchasing activities. 

“As a result of the lower demand, firms were forced to reduce their output and purchases of raw materials for the first time since April 2021,” said Kamau. 

Employment growth was at the slowest pace in six months.  “Employment numbers rose for the ninth consecutive month in January, helping firms to lower their backlogs of work again. However, the drop in sales meant that the pace of job creation slowed to the weakest since last July,” noted the Stanbic report.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Pesapal clinches Visa Innovator Award
Payment solutions provider Pesapal has won the 2021 Visa Innovator Award.
Multichoice to roll out stream-only service for DStv
DStv subscribers will from next month be able to stream content from the MultiChoice Group-owned pay-TV service without using a decoder.

MOST READ

MPs question exit of Ketraco boss amid project probe
MPs question exit of Ketraco boss amid project probe

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KQ to fire more staff in new bid to keep ailing airline afloat

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

KQ to fire more staff in new bid to keep ailing airline afloat
Pesapal clinches Visa Innovator Award

By Peter Theuri | 1 hour ago

Pesapal clinches Visa Innovator Award
Multichoice to roll out stream-only service for DStv

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Multichoice to roll out stream-only service for DStv
Saudi Arabia unveils Sh113b growth fund

By Vivianne Wandera | 1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia unveils Sh113b growth fund
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC