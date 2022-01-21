× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Standard Group’s YouTube channels surpass 1 billion views

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | January 21st 2022
By Dominic Omondi | January 21st 2022
NEWS
Total views on Standard Group’s YouTube channels hit 1.1 billion as the media giant transformed its news gathering and processing into a multi-media converged newsroom.

The Standard Group’s YouTube channels have surpassed 1-billion views in what is a milestone for Kenya’s media industry.

More Kenyans are watching news rendered in short video forms, pointing to a change in the manner in which news is consumed.

Total views on Standard Group’s YouTube channels hit 1.1 billion as the media giant transformed its news gathering and processing into a multi-media converged newsroom.

It boasts of TV, print, radio and digital platforms that respond to consumer needs.

“For Standard Group, surpassing the 1 billion viewers mark on YouTube confirms that our digital-first business approach is bearing fruit,” said Caroline Kimutai, Standard Group’s digital editor.

READ MORE

Ms Kimutai noted that as the first fully converged media house in the region, the Standard Group is prioritizing audiences consuming content online. 

The growing popularity of short videos is not surprising as a lot of people are either on the move or in their workplaces when news breaks.

Thus, they are forced to watch news streamed live on their mobile phones.

Standard Group, the region’s oldest media house, recently relaunched KTN News, a TV channel, and unveiled the most modern converged digital-first newsroom in East and Central Africa.

Ms Kimutai added that all of the group’s traditional media brands are now accessible online, which means that audiences in any part of the world can access the radio content on YouTube for channels like SpiceFM.

“In the last two years, we have seen significant growth in the consumption of videos. This influenced our storytelling approach which includes videos packaged in formats that can be easily consumed on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and our mobile App,” she said.

KTN’s YouTube channel was created in July 2008. The media house now boasts of 10 YouTube channels.

At the launch of the Group’s converged newsroom, Group CEO Orlando Lyomu said that "opportunities and demographic dividends keep on changing as consumers are not the same."

This has seen the Standard Group switch gears, incorporating videos on most of its news items as a means of capturing new audience.

At the same event, the group's Editor-in-Chief Ochieng Rapuro said: "Our converged newsroom will, in the medium term, not only serve as a centre of journalistic excellence but also Africa's largest experiment in innovation and training in multi-media journalism.”

"Henceforth, when you interact with us on any of our platforms, you will appreciate our faithfulness to the mission of journalism."

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Get back to the office, British minister says
In England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scrapping Covid rules - and dropped work from home advice.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station
UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KETRACO managers headed to court as sabotage probe continues

By Antony Gitonga | 5 hours ago

KETRACO managers headed to court as sabotage probe continues
Transport sector loan defaults double to Sh44b on Covid woes

By Patrick Alushula | 18 hours ago

Transport sector loan defaults double to Sh44b on Covid woes
Trade lobby opens new office in China

By Standard Reporter | 18 hours ago

Trade lobby opens new office in China
'Poor quality' tag hurting Kenyan brands

By Graham Kajilwa | 18 hours ago

'Poor quality' tag hurting Kenyan brands
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC