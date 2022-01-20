× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Banks post Sh162b profit in 10 months on higher lending

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | January 20th 2022
By Patrick Alushula | January 20th 2022
NEWS

Kenya Commercial bank (KCB) branch at Kipande House along Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Banks’ pretax profits for 10 months to October last year grew by 63.7 per cent on the back of increased lending and reduced loan defaults.

Fresh data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows the earnings grew to Sh161.9 billion from the Sh98.9 billion posted in a similar period last year.

The earnings, which were higher than the Sh112.8 billion that was booked in 2020 full-year, signals that record profits are expected in March when lenders make public their full-year performance for 2021.

Investors also expect dividends with chief executives of banks such as KCB, Equity, Absa and NCBA having said in November that there would be no reason to withhold payouts with such growth momentum.

READ MORE

The latest CBK data means banks were on average making Sh16.19 billion monthly compared to 2020 when they averaged Sh9.89 billion in an environment where Covid-19 control measures such as curfews and lockdowns were at the peak.

Banks have enjoyed increased lending and reduced loan defaults as customers stepped up repayments on the softening of coronavirus-induced economic fallout.

The industry loan book grew by Sh226.9 billion to Sh3.226 trillion during the review period in which banks’ average interest rate was 12.12 per cent. The latest profits are also above the Sh159.9 billion that banks made in the year ended December 2019, meaning that lenders have now beaten their pre-pandemic performance.

While banks expanded their loan book by 7.6 per cent in the review period, gross loans in defaults rose by 3.7 per cent to Sh439.6 billion.

Banks’ asset quality, measured by the proportion of loan book that was in default, improved from 14 per cent in June and has been coming down, closing October at 13.6 per cent, same as September.

The sectors’ 10-month profits are in line with the results reported by Equity, KCB, Cooperative, Standard and Absa in the third quarter ended September 2021.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Tourism earnings up 65pc as State targets Sh172.9b
CS Balala says August polls not likely to interfere with businesses as in previous years.
Developers project high demand for residential, rental housing this year
If you are seeking to invest in the real estate sector this year, then the satellite towns of Ngong, Kajiado and Rongai should rank top on your list

MOST READ

Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death
Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death

NEWS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How aged power network, theft keep your bills high

By Macharia Kamau | 18 hours ago

How aged power network, theft keep your bills high
Jittery Kenyans stashed Sh800b in dollars to protect their wealth

By Dominic Omondi | 20 hours ago

Jittery Kenyans stashed Sh800b in dollars to protect their wealth
Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 day ago

Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death
Revealed: Number of Kenyans with a net worth of at least Sh560m

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Revealed: Number of Kenyans with a net worth of at least Sh560m
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC