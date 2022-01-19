× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jittery Kenyans stashed Sh800b in dollars to protect their wealth

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | January 19th 2022
By Dominic Omondi | January 19th 2022
NEWS

 

Bags full of money [Courtesy]

Money stashed by Kenyans in hard currency accounts touched a record high of Sh798.7 billion in November last year, as jittery investors rushed to hedge their funds from being eroded by a weakening shilling.

This was an increase of Sh84.6 billion, or 12 per cent, compared to Sh714.1 billion that was in foreign deposit accounts in the same month in 2020, data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows.

Cash in foreign currency accounts has been increasing ever since the country recorded its first case of Covid-19 in March 2020, with the Kenyan shilling taking a beating as more dollars left the country.

Because of its stability, the dollar, like gold, is preferred by investors particularly the rich, in times of volatility such as in a pandemic.

The shilling has been on a downward spiral, weakening from a mean of 102.5 in March 2020 to 113.41 by end of trading yesterday.

November's was the highest level of foreign currency deposits since February 2021, when the amount held in dollar accounts touched a high of Sh780 billion.

Analysts reckon that this might just be a hedging mechanism against currency depreciation, with the greenback gaining significant ground against other currencies.

“My initial thinking would be that at least you want to hedge so that if, for instance, you need to make a payment, you have the necessary currency to effect it without having to be affected by fluctuations,” said Einstein Kihanda of ICEA Lion in an earlier interview.

Foreign currency deposits are likely to rise further following the continued weakening of the shilling.

Analysts have also said there is a parallel forex market where the interbank rate - the rate at which banks buy from each other - is much higher than the one being reflected on their websites.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, which devastated financial markets in frontier countries such as Kenya, wealthy investors have converted their cash into dollars as a hedge against exchange rate volatility.

On March 12, 2020 a day before the country recorded its first case of the viral disease, the local currency was trading at Sh102.47 units against the dollar.

However, since then, the shilling has been in free-fall due to a combination of factors, including poor export and tourism earnings.

To shield themselves against exchange rate volatility, banks have also been taking a lot of long-term dollar-denominated loans from development partners.

Equity Bank recently said it had not only diversified geographically in six countries but had also managed a currency mix, with only 56.6 per cent of its cash being held in local currency (Kenya shilling).

But this time, CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has been silent even as the shilling hits new lows against the dollar, which analysts think is a change of heart from the no-nonsense governor.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the shilling continues to depreciate because CBK has not intervened.

“The CBK appropriately allowed the shilling to act as a shock absorber during the pandemic and should continue to do so while using forex interventions only to minimise excessive volatility,” it said.

Analysts say flexible exchange rates insulate economies from external shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, there was capital flight as foreign investors spooked by news of the first case of coronavirus evacuated their wealth from the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Moreover, as governments imposed travel restrictions into and out of their borders, tourism earnings dipped while lockdowns in Europe and North America affected Kenya’s export earnings.

 

Share this story
Hiring 101: When to take on extra workers
Do you need a freelancer, a short-term contractor or a full-time employee?
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Nyeri-based sacco pays out over Sh740 million in dividends
Nyeri-based sacco pays out over Sh740 million in dividends

NEWS

By Lydiah Nyawira

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death

By Wainaina Wambu | 16 hours ago

Ghostly luxury apartment, ownership of Yaya Centre dog Nicholas Biwott in death
Kenya's wealthiest man is worth Sh89 billion

By Dominic Omondi | 19 hours ago

Kenya's wealthiest man is worth Sh89 billion
Boost for traders as SGR-metre rail start operations

By Vivianne Wandera | 1 day ago

Boost for traders as SGR-metre rail start operations
Talks to have DRC join regional trading bloc enters homestretch

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Talks to have DRC join regional trading bloc enters homestretch
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC