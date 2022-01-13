× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Oil could surpass Sh11,000 as demand outstrips supply

NEWS
By Reuters | January 13th 2022
By Reuters | January 13th 2022
NEWS

Oil prices that rallied 50 per cent last year will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 Sh11,300 a barrel.

Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed Covid-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020.

Brent crude futures traded above $84 (Sh9,492) on Wednesday, hitting two-month highs. “Assuming China doesn’t suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in quarter one, possibly sooner,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing the output cuts implemented when demand collapsed in 2020.

READ MORE

However, many smaller producers can’t raise supply and others have been wary of pumping too much oil in case of renewed Covid-19 setbacks. “We don’t want to see $100 a barrel. The world is not ready for that,” Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Al Rumhi was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley predicts that Brent crude will hit $90 a barrel in the third quarter of this year.

With the prospect of depleting crude inventories and low spare capacity by the second half of 2022, and limited investments in the oil and gas sector, the market will have little margin of safety, the bank said.

Standard Chartered, meanwhile, has raised its 2022 Brent forecast by $8 (Sh904) to $75 (Sh8,475) a barrel and its 2023 Brent forecast by $17 (1,921) to $77 (Sh8,701).

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Sarrai to operate Mumias Sugar as county gets restraining order
Kakamega County has been sucked into the saga surrounding the leasing of Mumias Sugar Company to a Ugandan firm.
Importers welcome SGR-MGR line, say more should be done
The move to connect the Standard Gauge Railway to the Metre Gauge Railway is expected to be a game-changer in the county’s import-export business.

MOST READ

Kenya suspends inbound flights from Dubai
Kenya suspends inbound flights from Dubai

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Firm launches French fries processing line

By Standard Reporter | 2 hours ago

Firm launches French fries processing line
Sarrai to operate Mumias Sugar as county gets restraining order

By Dominic Omondi | 2 hours ago

Sarrai to operate Mumias Sugar as county gets restraining order
Insurance companies blocked from raising vehicle premiums

By Kamau Muthoni | 12 hours ago

Insurance companies blocked from raising vehicle premiums
Central Bank fights off order stopping liquidation of bank

By Joackim Bwana | 1 day ago

Central Bank fights off order stopping liquidation of bank
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC