× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NCBA Bank gets nod to auction road contractor

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | January 12th 2022
By Dominic Omondi | January 12th 2022
NEWS

NCBA Bank branch in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

NCBA Bank has been allowed to seize property belonging to a local contractor, who failed to finish tarmacking of two roads in Tharaka Nithi County seven years after it was awarded the contract.

High Court Judge David Majanja on December 22, 2021, dismissed an application by Westbuild General Contractors that sought to restrain the bank from repossessing and auctioning its assets.

The assets, valued at over Sh800 million, were part of the collateral used by the contractor to secure financing for the tarmacking of the Kyeni-Kathanjure-Karurumo and Chuka-Kaanwa-Kareni roads.

The tender was awarded in 2014 by the State Department of Infrastructure, which then appointed Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) as the supervisor.

READ MORE

“The debt by the plaintiff owed to the bank is outrightly and expressly admitted and there is no reason why the bank should be restrained from exercising its power of sale in a bid to realise its debt,” Justice Majanja said.

This paves the way for the bank to confiscate Westbuild’s vehicles and machinery including an excavator, two rollers, two water bowsers, a motor grader, a Nissan truck, and two other vehicles.

In 2014, Westbuild was awarded a tender to build the two roads.

NIC Bank, which has since merged with Commercial Bank of Africa to form NCBA, issued Westbuild with short-term advance payments of Sh53,726,408.70 and a surety bond of Sh11,578,528.55 to enable the contractor to carry out the project.

The bank also gave the contractor additional loans of Sh789 million secured against the company’s assets including rental income from a property in Thika town, hire purchase agreements and joint registration of the financed vehicles.

But six years later, the company had not finished tarmacking the roads. Consequently, the State Department of Infrastructure wrote to the bank recalling the guarantees worth Sh225.5 million, which included the surety bond of Sh11.6 million.

The State alleged default by the contractor in the performance of the project, leading to stalling of construction work.

The bank wired the Sh11.6 million surety bond to the government.

Westbuild then instituted arbitration proceedings against termination of the contract even as it filed a high court case against the Infrastructure Principal secretary, KeRRA and NIC Bank.

It wanted the State stopped from advertising and, or retendering the contract pending the hearing and determination of the arbitration.

The firm also alleged contempt by the PS, who went ahead to recall the guarantees despite restraining orders from the court.

The contractor also wanted Majanja to issue an injunction restraining the bank from selling the secured motor vehicles pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

However, the judge found that the injunction application came after the process of recalling the guarantee had already been initiated.

Majanja said Westbuild did not demonstrate that the bank had not followed the correct procedure or had infringed on its rights in the process of exercising that power. “All I hear the plaintiff say is that the bank has not accepted its proposals for repaying the debt,” the judge said.

He said it is not within the court’s jurisdiction to vary the terms of payment of the debt due under a facility.

“The court cannot compel the bank to accept the plaintiffs’ proposals to restructure the facilities by restraining it from exercising its legal remedies as this would amount to re-writing the parties’ bargain,” Majanja said.

Share this story
India visit that revved up electric bikes dream
While some firms import ready-made electric vehicles, others have been assembling auto components to make electric bikes.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

MONEY & MARKET

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Central Bank fights off order stopping liquidation of bank

By Joackim Bwana | 1 hour ago

Central Bank fights off order stopping liquidation of bank
Manufacturers laud 15pc cut in electricity cost

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Manufacturers laud 15pc cut in electricity cost
Hard questions about the on and off power outage

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Hard questions about the on and off power outage
Ethiopia licence hitch stalls M-Pesa expansion plan

By Patrick Alushula | 6 hours ago

Ethiopia licence hitch stalls M-Pesa expansion plan
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC