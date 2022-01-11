× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Equity enters concentrated life insurance business

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | January 11th 2022
By Patrick Alushula | January 11th 2022
NEWS

Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi at Equity Headquarters in Upperhill, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Equity Group has entered the life insurance business that is currently 69.9 per cent controlled by six insurers.

The financial services firm’s Equity Life Assurance Kenya, which it fully owns through Equity Group Insurance Holdings Ltd yesterday received licence from Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), to start operations.

Life Assurance Kenya Managing Director Angela Okinda promised “affordable, innovative and accessible” insurance products in a market where penetration of life insurance is below one per cent.

READ MORE

“Our commitment is to provide consumers with freedom and ease of access to insurance solutions, payment and placement of their insurance coverage, as well as support and advice during the life of the policy,” said Okinda.

Equity joins a concentrated market with IRA data showing that out of the 24 firms offering life insurance, six — Britam, ICEA Lion, Jubilee, Kenindia, Sanlam and CIC commanded 69.9 per cent of the market share by September 2021.

It is the market that Equity, which has for over 10 years been learning the ropes as a bancassurance agent, wants to break into, hoping to replicate what it has done in the banking sector.

Equity has a 16.05 per cent stake in Britam Group. This makes Equity the second largest investor in the insurance firm where its Group Chief Executive James Mwangi also holds a 2.97 per cent stake.

“We realised that the greatest threat to wealth creation is when disaster strikes, and the family and entities have no fallback plan except removing capital from their businesses to meet such expenses,” said Mwangi. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Insurers' loss on motor vehicle covers doubles to Sh7.3 billion
Performance for the nine months to September last year was driven by rise in claims due to increased travel amid easing Covid restrictions.
Sweet aroma of Kenyan tea wafts in Dubai
Kenyan tea is loved in Dubai due to its authenticity in tastes and smell.

MOST READ

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

MONEY & MARKET

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mumias takeover plan brews bitter sugar battle between Rai brothers

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

Mumias takeover plan brews bitter sugar battle between Rai brothers
Insurers' loss on motor vehicle covers doubles to Sh7.3 billion

By Patrick Alushula | 5 hours ago

Insurers' loss on motor vehicle covers doubles to Sh7.3 billion
Sweet aroma of Kenyan tea wafts in Dubai

By Brian George | 10 hours ago

Sweet aroma of Kenyan tea wafts in Dubai
Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility

By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | 1 day ago

Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC