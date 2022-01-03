KTB backs efforts to curb Covid spread, save tourism sector

KTB Chairman and Managing Director Savora Group of Hotels Jimi Kariuki.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has backed the Covid-19 policies, including the one that requires proof of vaccination from tourists before being allowed into local accommodation facilities.

Today, KTB chairperson Jimi Kariuki said the rate at which the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was spreading globally was alarming.

He said continued emergence of the variants caused uncertainty in the tourism and hospitality industry. "Measures such as proof of Covid-19 vaccination to access services such as air and rail travel, hotels, restaurant and bars, game parks, PCR tests requirements for international travel as well as continued restrictions on meetings and social gatherings are important and necessary measures that will support slowing down the infection rates," said Mr Kariuki.

Last week, a section of hoteliers at the Coast criticised the government' alleged frequent shift in policy on the war against the spread of Covid-19, saying they were adversely affected.

Kenya Coast Tourist Association chair Victor Shitakah said knee-jerk reactions whenever a new Covid-19 variant was reported was bad for business. He termed recent directive to compel guests to produce Covid-19 vaccination certificates before being allowed into hotels draconian.

Covid 19 Time Series

Share this story