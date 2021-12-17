Blow to taxman as court blocks VAT on insurance premium
NEWS
By Kamau Muthoni | December 17th 2021
NEWS
The taxman will lose billions of shillings it expected to collect from the insurance sector after the court blocked implementation of 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on insurance premiums.
In a case filed by the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI), High Court judge James Makau ordered that application and part of changes to the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020 (TLLA), which lifts tax exemption on insurance cover, should not be implemented.
The judge cited ambiguity in the law and lack of public participation as the reason why Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) cannot demand for the VAT.
“I find the petitioner has a right to certainty of law and this court cannot condone such situation nor allow the ambiguity and uncertainty to persist anymore,” ruled Justice Makau.
READ MORE
Cooking oil companies in court to stop new taxes on raw materials
Why 71-year-old former magistrate chose to go back to private practice
Health costs during Covid push over 500m people into poverty
The judge’s view on public participation conducted by National Assembly casts doubts on the entire law, which gives government the right to collect more than Sh3.2 trillion to finance its budget.
The judge found that Parliament did not give Kenyans a platform to interrogate the tax law.
“I find from the way the public participation was conducted, it is possible the public was not provided with meaningful opportunities for participation and therefore the TLAA might have been passed without meeting the critical constitutional requirement,” he ruled.
AKI, representing 51 insurance companies, argued that the new VAT Act, provides that services offered by insurance firms are not VAT exempt.
It said KRA had gone ahead to invoice insurance firms.
The insurers said the VAT would increase their expenses and liability when their income is adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED VIDEOS
Edgar Obare's Instagram Account de-activated | HOT TOPICS
Meet a taxi driver who single-handedly helped a desperate woman in labor deliver her baby in Nairobi
"Now even the private sector facilities will be given the vaccine to vaccinate," Dr. Willis Akwale
Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey showsFinancial service providers cited for not providing sufficient information on charges levied on products and services.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Why some rich people are more comfortable in Eastlands
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- Your chickens can't lay as many eggs as ours, Uganda tells Kenya
BUSINESS
- New cash: Kiambu’s real estate boom pushes out farmers
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri
- Our lives have deteriorated, say 74pc of Kenyans
BUSINESS
- Kenya lands top global maritime council seat
REAL ESTATE
- Lake Victoria islanders find it tough to live without ferries
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By James Omoro