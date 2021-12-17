KenGen eyes more geothermal drilling deals as it moves to cut reliance on Kenya Power revenues
NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | December 17th 2021
NEWS
Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is in talks with three countries for geothermal drilling contracts as it seeks to cut reliance on revenues from Kenya Power.
Chief Executive Rebecca Miano said yesterday the firm is in discussions with DR Congo, Comoros and Rwanda for drilling works that will see it earn additional revenues.
“We are crossing our fingers as we discuss with other countries that have geothermal resources. Comoros, Rwanda and DRC have asked us for a few details on whether we can support them on their geothermal strategy,” said Ms Miano.
READ MORE
Kenyans to get 15 per cent cut in power bills this month
KenGen to inject 83 extra megawatts to the national grid
Jerotich Seii: I'm not an activist but an active citizen who means well for our country
If the talks are successful, the three countries will add to Ethiopia and Djibouti where KenGen is currently drilling geothermal wells at a fee.
The power generating firm has close to four decades of experience in steam power and runs several geothermal stations in Kenya, with Olkaria I power station being the first geothermal power plant in Africa.
Speaking after the firm's Annual General Meeting in Nairobi, where shareholders endorsed Sh1.98 billion dividends, Miano said KenGen is also eying consultancy works as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. “If we find opportunities for maintenance and operation of power plants, we will consider,” she said.
KenGen booked Sh1.78 billion revenues from drilling geothermal wells in Ethiopia during the financial year ended June 2021 and will be hoping for more in the current financial year following the start of works in Djibouti.
The firm, which controls 64 per cent of the electricity generation market share, wants to ride on such initiatives to de-risk itself from the single buyer risk posed by the country's sole electricity distributor Kenya Power.
KenGen supplies all its electricity to Kenya Power on a 40-day credit window, but the power distributor has been breaching the terms of payment.
RELATED VIDEOS
Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills
KPLC partners with community-based organizations in a bid to curb electricity theft
KPLC Half year Results: Kenya power reports slump 80.1% to 138M from 692M in 2019
Half of Kenyans own smartphones, new report showsThe penetration levels of feature phones and smartphones stood at 67.9 per cent and 53.4 per cent respectively.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Four pointers before you quit your job
ENTERPRISE
- Audit: Former KTDA bosses to know fate in January
BUSINESS
By Nikko Tanui
- Cooking oil companies in court to stop new taxes on raw materials
BUSINESS
- Why Kenyans prefer physical shopping
ENTERPRISE
By Peter Theuri
- Gamblers cut weekly betting budget to Sh939
BUSINESS
- Kenyans abroad send record cash home despite Covid disruption
BUSINESS