Choice MicroFinance bank acquired by UK-based firm
NEWS
By Betty Njeru | December 14th 2021
NEWS
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the acquisition of Choice MicroFinance Bank Limited (Choice MFB) by Wakanda Network Limited.
CBK approved 85 per cent shareholding of the Kenyan bank on September 21, 2021, under section 19(4) of the Microfinance Act and approval by Treasury CS on October 5, pursuant to Section 19(3)(b) of the same Act.
“CBK welcomes this transaction that is a critical component of Choice MFB’s transformation plan that will strengthen Choice MFB and support the stability of the microfinance banking sector,” a statement by CBK read in part.
Choice MFB located in Rongai, Kajiado County was granted an operating licence by CBK in 2015, to conduct community-based microfinance business in Kenya, offering services such as loans and savings.
READ MORE
Imperial Bank depositors face grim prospects in Sh50b chase
Imperial Bank assets to be sold, proceeds shared among depositors – CBK
Digital lenders to come under CBK regulations in six months
At the time, the microfinance bank announced a three-year growth strategy that would see it grow its deposit and loan portfolio to Sh1.25 billion and Sh640 million, respectively by 2018.
But according to CBK, the bank was categorised as a “small microfinance bank with a market share of below 1 per cent of the microfinance banking sector as at October 31, 2021.”
Choice Microfinance was started to link people in the diaspora with local investment opportunities.
Wakanda, the company acquiring Choice MFB was incorporated in the United Kingdom in February 2020 and is owned by Chinese businessman Robin Duan Wei.
RELATED VIDEOS
CBK warns second wave of coronavirus in developed economies could pause recovery in some sectors
Cost Of Borrowing: CBK monetary policy committee retained the benchmark lending rate at 7%
CBK Governor lays forth lenders plan, CBK expanding ICT adoption
Curse of drought and polls worsens Kenya’s food crisisPoliticians from crop-growing areas will not stomach any attempt to import cheap cereals from outside the region to plug the deficit.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
KenGen to inject 83 extra megawatts to the national grid
BUSINESS
- Kenyans to get 15 per cent cut in power bills this month
NEWS
- Era of digital clutter threatens to drown us all
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Drive to boost uptake of local goods waning
OPINION
By Rajul Malde
- Future of work: What the hybrid office will look like post-pandemic
OPINION
- Imperial Bank depositors face grim prospects in Sh50b chase
BUSINESS