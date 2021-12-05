Sacco issues 100 title deeds to members

Harambee Investment Sacco Board Chairman Macloud Malonza and Nairobi County Director of Cooperatives Delphine Aremo(centre) issue title deed to Francisca Kamande at the Sacco head office in Nairobi on Saturday, December 4, 2021. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Harambee Investment Cooperative Society has issued the first batch of title deeds to 100 members in Kantafu along Kangundo Road, Machakos.

Chairperson Macloud Malonza said the society was doing its share of helping the government achieve its Big Four agenda of providing affordable housing.

“Our dream is to see every member become a land owner and eventually a home owner,” he said. “This is the most vibrant Sacco in Kenya.”

He said he was happy that the Sacco was now attracting young members and apologised to members for the delay to issue the title deeds, which were to be given out two years ago.

Mr Malonza attributed the delay to disruption caused by Covid-19 and the new systems that were being installed at the Lands office.

Also present during the distribution of the documents was Harambee Sacco Chief Executive George Ochiri.

More of the Sacco’s members are poised to benefit from similar projects across the country.

Share this story