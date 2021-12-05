Sacco issues 100 title deeds to members
NEWS
By Boniface Okendo | December 5th 2021
Harambee Investment Cooperative Society has issued the first batch of title deeds to 100 members in Kantafu along Kangundo Road, Machakos.
Chairperson Macloud Malonza said the society was doing its share of helping the government achieve its Big Four agenda of providing affordable housing.
“Our dream is to see every member become a land owner and eventually a home owner,” he said. “This is the most vibrant Sacco in Kenya.”
He said he was happy that the Sacco was now attracting young members and apologised to members for the delay to issue the title deeds, which were to be given out two years ago.
Mr Malonza attributed the delay to disruption caused by Covid-19 and the new systems that were being installed at the Lands office.
Also present during the distribution of the documents was Harambee Sacco Chief Executive George Ochiri.
More of the Sacco’s members are poised to benefit from similar projects across the country.
