Sacco issues 100 title deeds to members

NEWS
By Boniface Okendo | December 5th 2021

Harambee Investment Sacco Board Chairman Macloud Malonza and Nairobi County Director of Cooperatives Delphine Aremo(centre) issue title deed to Francisca Kamande at the Sacco head office in Nairobi on Saturday, December 4, 2021. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Harambee Investment Cooperative Society has issued the first batch of title deeds to 100 members in Kantafu along Kangundo Road, Machakos.

Chairperson Macloud Malonza said the society was doing its share of helping the government achieve its Big Four agenda of providing affordable housing.

“Our dream is to see every member become a land owner and eventually a home owner,” he said. “This is the most vibrant Sacco in Kenya.”

He said he was happy that the Sacco was now attracting young members and apologised to members for the delay to issue the title deeds, which were to be given out two years ago.

 Pastoralists to get title deeds for their land

 Community representatives meet in Laikipia over land

 Tiaty residents to get title deeds after long wait

 State to distribute 10,000 title deeds to address land feuds

Mr Malonza attributed the delay to disruption caused by Covid-19 and the new systems that were being installed at the Lands office.

Also present during the distribution of the documents was Harambee Sacco Chief Executive George Ochiri. 

More of the Sacco’s members are poised to benefit from similar projects across the country.

 

President Uhuru set to issue 10,000 title deeds in Nakuru county

Suluhu yatafutwa kuhusu umiliki wa Ardhi Lamu

Lands CS Karoney meets the Laikipia landowners as tension escalates over ownership

Of Ireland, its resemblance to Central Kenya and 'Mûngû'
Are poverty and adversity some of the catalysts of great Irish writing?
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm
Kenya Power bosses say major reforms to reboot utility firm

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
Air cargo demand up on supply chain disruptions, delays

By Moses Omusolo | 1 day ago

Air cargo demand up on supply chain disruptions, delays
Plans to revamp pyrethrum farming

By Eric Abuga | 1 day ago

Plans to revamp pyrethrum farming
Rivalry among traders behind Kenya-Uganda fish export row

By Nathan Ochunge | 1 day ago

Rivalry among traders behind Kenya-Uganda fish export row
Anti-tobacco lobbies fault State on tax

By Moses Omusolo | 2 days ago

Anti-tobacco lobbies fault State on tax
