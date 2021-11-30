× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CBK will not cap interest rates charged by digital lenders

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | November 30th 2021

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) will not cap interest rates charged by digital lenders who might soon be put under the financial regulator’s watch.

Speaking during a press briefing today, CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said that the micro-lenders will instead be expected to price their loans appropriately and treat borrowers well.  

“We are not going into that part of the world again,” said Njoroge on the possibility of the financial watchdog capping the cost of credit charged by the mobile lenders.

This might be anti-climactic for some borrowers who have felt that the cost of borrowing from digital platforms has been punitive.

READ MORE

 Bank shareholders primed for bumper dividend payouts

 Climate crisis will bring more risks to banks

 Coming soon: Safaricom eyes Fuliza for businesses

 Kenyans stash Sh771b in dollar accounts to protect their wealth

Oftentimes, their annual interest on loans, including fees and fines can be as high as 1,685 per cent, according to a calculation by development organisation Financial Sector Deepening (FSD).

It is, however, a reprieve to digital lenders who do not do mobile deposits and only risk their own money by lending it to people without collateral. 

CBK proposed a bill to Parliament - Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 - that seeks to regulate digital lenders following complaints about their unprofessional conduct.?

RELATED VIDEOS

CBK warns second wave of coronavirus in developed economies could pause recovery in some sectors

Cost Of Borrowing: CBK monetary policy committee retained the benchmark lending rate at 7%

CBK Governor lays forth lenders plan, CBK expanding ICT adoption

Share this story
Banks’ hand in fall of shilling as market starved of the dollar
Today, the shilling is on a free-fall.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Kenya's foreign inflows dip to Sh56b on new ownership rules
Kenya's foreign inflows dip to Sh56b on new ownership rules

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Social investors root for fixing of financial system

By Brenda Kerubo | 19 hours ago

Social investors root for fixing of financial system
Truckers claim State favouring SGR in cargo allocation at port

By Patrick Beja | 1 day ago

Truckers claim State favouring SGR in cargo allocation at port
Farmers want State to revise maize prices

By Martin Ndiema | 1 day ago

Farmers want State to revise maize prices
End of an era as KPC decommissions Kenya’s oldest pipeline

By Macharia Kamau and Wainaina Wambu | 1 day ago

End of an era as KPC decommissions Kenya’s oldest pipeline
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC