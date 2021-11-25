NCBA Group profit more than doubles to Sh6.5 billion
NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | November 25th 2021
NCBA Group grew its profit for the nine months to September by 2.6 times to race past its 2020 full-year profits on the back of increased income and reduced provisioning for loan defaults.
Net profit rose from Sh2.52 billion to Sh6.52 billion in the review period, being more than the Sh4.57 billion that the lender posted in the year ended December 2021.
The group’s net interest income rose 19 per cent to Sh20.2 billion while non-interest income remained flat at Sh16 billion.
Operating expenses fell by 14 per cent, Sh3.94 billion, due to reduced provisioning for loan defaults as coronavirus-induced economic hardships continue to clear.
READ MORE
Youngster Mumbi wins NCBA Golf Series in Limuru
Over 200 battle for top honours at NCBA Series
NCBA profit jumps 77pc to Sh4.7b as customer transactions rise
Group Chief Executive John Gachora said the improved performance was helped by a conservative approach to credit management amid the pandemic’s disruptions.
“Our operating results since the beginning of the year demonstrate that the actions we have taken to strengthen and enhance the group’s performance are well on track,” he said.
Mr Gachora said 98 per cent of the value of loans that were restructured during the Covid-19 period is now performing. This, added to improved sentiments in the economy, informed the cut in provisioning for loan defaults from Sh13.4 billion to Sh9.2 billion.
NCBA booked Sh547 million as exceptional costs, which relate to the spending on rebranding following the merger between CBA Group and NIC Group. It spent Sh662 million in a similar period last year.
Most of the rebranding costs have already been incurred but are being amortised over a three-year period, and will therefore reflect in the NCBA books up to end of next year.
RELATED VIDEOS
Wanafunzi wa chuo cha JKUAT wajipata matatani baada ya kujaribu kulaghai benki moja nchini |KTN MBIU
Kenya, South Africa firms seek end of trade barriersBusiness leaders in Kenya and South Africa are pushing for elimination of barriers that have stunted trade between the two economic powerhouses.
Forgotten weed killing transport on Lake VictoriaIt is a fact that nowadays the water hyacinth hardly makes news.
MOST READ
KPMG saga: London threw me under the bus when I sought justice – Ndung’u
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- As Equity tops industry, will KCB roar back into the lead?
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- National Bank formally exits NSE
NEWS
- Changing careers? Consider this
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi
- Absa Bank signals dividend payout as profit quadruples
NEWS
- State to review terms of off-peak power tariff after dismal uptake
FINANCIAL STANDARD