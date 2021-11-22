× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State seeks contract manufacturing to curb supply hurdles

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | November 22nd 2021
Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development CAS David Osiany (centre) with Damaris Aracil from Kimberly Clark and Sai Pharmaceuticals CEO Rajiv Joshi at the opening of Huggies plant. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The government is advocating for contract manufacturing to skirt around the challenges of the global supply chain, which worsened during the pandemic.

Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) David Osiany said manufacturers ought to learn from the lessons taught by Covid-19.

Osiany, who was speaking at an event by American multinational Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturers of personal care and hygiene products in Nairobi, yesterday, said contract manufacturing will ensure flagship companies get their profits as well as provide jobs for the locals.

The CAS was referencing one of Kimberly-Clark products – Huggies diaper – being manufactured in Kenya. Sai Pharmaceuticals is the contracted manufacturer for the diapers whose main distributor in the country is Kimfay.

Trade hub

Sai Pharmaceuticals chief executive Rajiv Joshi said the firm has invested Sh3.4 billion ($30 million) in the project. “This hub in Kenya will help us to be more flexible and responsive with the rest of East Africa,” said Damaris Aracil, supply chain director for the Middle East and Africa.

CAS Osiany said the partnership is a sign that Kenya has met the global threshold of what good industries ought to be in terms of safety and quality. “I hope this then means that we can get products that are slightly cheaper as well, noting that we have diverse citizenry,” said the CAS.

He urged firms to trust someone else to handle production rather than transport the products all the way.

Such, he noted, will avoid shortages of products in case of an emergency like the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 taught that global supply chain can be grounded to a halt. And I am excited for the birth of contract manufacturing,” said the CAS.

 

Share this story
Food delivery drivers raise concerns over safety nets
Millions of food delivery drivers around the world find themselves torn between the desperation to make a living and the fear that each ride may be...
National Bank formally exits NSE
National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has formally exited the Nairobi bourse following the acquisition by KCB Group in September 2019.

MOST READ

Micro-financiers on the edge as big banks, digital lenders raid turf
Micro-financiers on the edge as big banks, digital lenders raid turf

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Banks reap big from forex trade as local currency takes a beating

By Dominic Omondi | 30 minutes ago

Banks reap big from forex trade as local currency takes a beating
National Bank formally exits NSE

By Patrick Alushula | 43 minutes ago

National Bank formally exits NSE
Mombasa Port remains resilient despite Covid-19 effects

By Philip Mwakio | 7 hours ago

Mombasa Port remains resilient despite Covid-19 effects
Tourism players at the Coast upbeat as festive bookings rise

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

Tourism players at the Coast upbeat as festive bookings rise
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC