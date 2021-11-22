State seeks contract manufacturing to curb supply hurdles
NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | November 22nd 2021
The government is advocating for contract manufacturing to skirt around the challenges of the global supply chain, which worsened during the pandemic.
Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) David Osiany said manufacturers ought to learn from the lessons taught by Covid-19.
Osiany, who was speaking at an event by American multinational Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturers of personal care and hygiene products in Nairobi, yesterday, said contract manufacturing will ensure flagship companies get their profits as well as provide jobs for the locals.
The CAS was referencing one of Kimberly-Clark products – Huggies diaper – being manufactured in Kenya. Sai Pharmaceuticals is the contracted manufacturer for the diapers whose main distributor in the country is Kimfay.
Trade hub
Sai Pharmaceuticals chief executive Rajiv Joshi said the firm has invested Sh3.4 billion ($30 million) in the project. “This hub in Kenya will help us to be more flexible and responsive with the rest of East Africa,” said Damaris Aracil, supply chain director for the Middle East and Africa.
CAS Osiany said the partnership is a sign that Kenya has met the global threshold of what good industries ought to be in terms of safety and quality. “I hope this then means that we can get products that are slightly cheaper as well, noting that we have diverse citizenry,” said the CAS.
He urged firms to trust someone else to handle production rather than transport the products all the way.
Such, he noted, will avoid shortages of products in case of an emergency like the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Covid-19 taught that global supply chain can be grounded to a halt. And I am excited for the birth of contract manufacturing,” said the CAS.
Food delivery drivers raise concerns over safety netsMillions of food delivery drivers around the world find themselves torn between the desperation to make a living and the fear that each ride may be...
National Bank formally exits NSENational Bank of Kenya (NBK) has formally exited the Nairobi bourse following the acquisition by KCB Group in September 2019.
MOST READ
Micro-financiers on the edge as big banks, digital lenders raid turf
NEWS
- Court stops lifestyle audit on Kenya Power employees
NEWS
- Tourism players at the Coast upbeat as festive bookings rise
NEWS
- Training of government staff key in service delivery, says Matiang’i
NEWS
- The future of work after Covid-19 is hybrid – here are an expert’s recommendations
WORK LIFE
- Nyambura’s real estate gamble that’s paid off
ENTERPRISE
By Paul Kariuki