Team formed to find strategy for improving blue economy

November 11th 2021
A multi-agency team has been formed to find ways of harnessing the blue economy in ten counties.
John Omingo, the Director of Trade and Investment at Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), said the five-year plan will include seeking harmonisation of policies on the blue economy.
The focus, according to Omingo, will be on how to fully develop lake transport and tourism.
In the collaborative venture, State and non-State actors will work together to address challenges facing ecosystems of lakes to ensure their sustainable use.
The plan will also seeks to end unhealthy competition between State agencies or between them and private entities as it looks to revive the blue economies of Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya and Vihiga counties.
"Currently, the blue economy industry operates under about 10 non-standardised policies which have led to duplication of the roles by various state agencies," Omingo said.
“We have looked at the integrated development plans of counties bordering Lake Victoria to identify interventions targeting the blue economy. Our capacity to sustainably use the huge economic potential that lies in our lakes has for a long time been constrained. This is part of what we want to address."
Other than similar ecological zones and natural resources, the ten counties also have analogous cultural histories that date back to historical migrations and trading routes.
These regions are among the densely populated forming about 25 per cent of Kenya's population.
Government agencies, the private sector, academia, and development partners have come together to accelerate the development of counties in the targeted regions, according to Omingo.
Omingo told The Standard on Tuesday that a technical committee, which has representatives from KMA, Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), and Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), will oversee the plan.
Also represented in the team are Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, Tourism Finance Corporation, Kenya Investment Authority, Moi University, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Fisheries Services, Kenya Law Reforms and Commission, Kenya Coast Guard Services, and Lake Victoria Basin Commission.
By signing a Memorandum of Cooperation, the parties agreed to enhance, promote and ensure a coordinated growth of the blue economy in these counties even as they seek to unlock economic opportunities.
The team also agreed to work together in the promotion of tourism, maritime education, and training, fisheries, aquaculture, cultural and aquatic sports development, trade and investment, and environmental resources management, among others.
