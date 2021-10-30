KRA raises alarm over counterfeits in alcohol market

Alcoholic drinks are some of the most counterfeited goods in Meru and surrounding counties, a senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official has said.

Deputy Commissioner Nicholas Kinoti, who is in charge of Meru and 11 other counties, said illegal traders have infiltrated fast moving products.

Kinoti, who spoke during a tree planting exercise at Chugu Secondary School in Imenti North, said KRA and other State agencies have launched a campaign against counterfeit products as part of efforts to facilitate the achievement of the Big Four Agenda.

The goods, he said, caused unfair competition to those doing legitimate business, and had deprived KRA of revenue. “Our biggest problem is in liquor. People legally doing business cannot compete with those supplying unapproved products.”

