KRA raises alarm over counterfeits in alcohol market
NEWS
By Phares Mutembei | October 30th 2021
Alcoholic drinks are some of the most counterfeited goods in Meru and surrounding counties, a senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official has said.
Deputy Commissioner Nicholas Kinoti, who is in charge of Meru and 11 other counties, said illegal traders have infiltrated fast moving products.
Kinoti, who spoke during a tree planting exercise at Chugu Secondary School in Imenti North, said KRA and other State agencies have launched a campaign against counterfeit products as part of efforts to facilitate the achievement of the Big Four Agenda.
The goods, he said, caused unfair competition to those doing legitimate business, and had deprived KRA of revenue. “Our biggest problem is in liquor. People legally doing business cannot compete with those supplying unapproved products.”
READ MORE
Uhuru seeks end to judicial activism in KRA’s tax collection
Anne Kananu seeks to stop arrest over Sh3.4 billion tax dispute
List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance
Kananu snubs DCI summons over City Hall's Sh2.1bn tax arrears
RELATED VIDEOS
War on Counterfeits: KRA officers sieze more than 30,000 litres of opaque beer in Embu county
KRA yakusanya shilingi 200B katika mwaka wa 2020; ni kiasi kikubwa kinyume na matarajio
Taxes & Small enterprises, discussion with experts from KRA | KTN News Special | Part 2
Hoteliers count losses as Lake Turkana swellsResidents have also had to move out as the waters flood their homes.
Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five monthsThe cost of living eased for the first time in October on reduced transport costs, halting the rise seen for the last five consecutive months.
MOST READ
List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance
NEWS
- Airtel rekindles push to have Safaricom declared dominant
NEWS
- Why the next regime should prepare for an ailing economy, and lesson from Singapore
NEWS
- Pension funds seek to unlock Sh250b for infrastructure
MONEY & MARKET
- A glimpse of the future through Mark Zuckerberg’s eyes
SCI & TECH
- Nairobi’s prime industrial property markets hottest in Africa
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri