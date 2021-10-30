× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
KRA raises alarm over counterfeits in alcohol market

NEWS
By Phares Mutembei | October 30th 2021

Alcoholic drinks are some of the most counterfeited goods in Meru and surrounding counties, a senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official has said.

Deputy Commissioner Nicholas Kinoti, who is in charge of Meru and 11 other counties, said illegal traders have infiltrated fast moving products.

Kinoti, who spoke during a tree planting exercise at Chugu Secondary School in Imenti North, said KRA and other State agencies have launched a campaign against counterfeit products as part of efforts to facilitate the achievement of the Big Four Agenda.

The goods, he said, caused unfair competition to those doing legitimate business, and had deprived KRA of revenue. “Our biggest problem is in liquor. People legally doing business cannot compete with those supplying unapproved products.”   

 Uhuru seeks end to judicial activism in KRA's tax collection

 Anne Kananu seeks to stop arrest over Sh3.4 billion tax dispute

 List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance

 Kananu snubs DCI summons over City Hall's Sh2.1bn tax arrears

War on Counterfeits: KRA officers sieze more than 30,000 litres of opaque beer in Embu county

KRA yakusanya shilingi 200B katika mwaka wa 2020; ni kiasi kikubwa kinyume na matarajio

Taxes & Small enterprises, discussion with experts from KRA | KTN News Special | Part 2

Hoteliers count losses as Lake Turkana swells
Residents have also had to move out as the waters flood their homes.
Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months
The cost of living eased for the first time in October on reduced transport costs, halting the rise seen for the last five consecutive months.

List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance
List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance

NEWS

By Elvince Joshua

.
Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months

By Patrick Alushula | 29 minutes ago

Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months
Hoteliers count losses as Lake Turkana swells

By Rashid Lolrogoi | 1 hour ago

Hoteliers count losses as Lake Turkana swells
List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance

By Elvince Joshua | 19 hours ago

List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance
Why the next regime should prepare for an ailing economy, and lesson from Singapore

By Patrick Muinde | 20 hours ago

Why the next regime should prepare for an ailing economy, and lesson from Singapore
