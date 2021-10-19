× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Production costs rob dairy farmers' joy

NEWS
By Fidelis Kabunyi | October 19th 2021

Githunguri Dairy Co-operative Society's 11,300 farmers delivered 81 million litres of milk. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Milk production by farmers from Githunguri Dairy Co-operative Society has dropped by 2 million litres amid the rising cost of production.

This year, the society's 11,300 farmers delivered 81 million litres of milk compared to 83 million litres the previous year, a drop that has been attributed to animal disease and the high cost of inputs.

This, coupled with unpaid debts from at least five collapsed supermarket chains, and high cost of power, has left the milk producers facing a bleak future of what was once a thriving agricultural venture.

Chairman George Kinuthia said the cooperative society that is famed for its flagship ‘Fresha’ milk products is diversifying its operations to cushion farmers from skyrocketing cost of power, petroleum and raw materials.

 Puzzle of dairy cows killed for udders and reproductive parts

 Farmer who sold Sh1 million bull to Uhuru quits dairy farming

 High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business

  Murang’a County to give dairy firm to farmers Sacco

Speaking during the society's 60th annual general meeting held virtually, Mr Kinuthia attributed the low production to lumpy skin and foot-and-mouth disease, which has led to the death of animals and decreased milk production.

"Currently the cost production has reached an all-time high, with power bills hitting Sh7 million monthly. This is besides the high price of diesel and petrol, which has made things really tough for farmers," the chairman said.

The price of animal feeds, he added, has also affected farmers’ incomes, with inputs like dairy meal retailing at Sh2,500 a bag currently, up from Sh1,800 previously.

Matters got worse following the collapse of at least five supermarket chains which owe society nearly Sh200 million in supplies.

Kinuthia said the debtors included Tuskys (Sh68 million), Nakumatt (Sh45 million), Uchumi (Sh44.5 million), Saltes Supermarket (Sh18.6 million) and Naks Superstores (Sh16.9 million).

The chairman asked the government to intervene and reduce the payment period for deliveries to supermarkets from one month to a week to avoid situations where suppliers lose their money when these companies fold up.

However, despite the tough times the society which marked its 60th anniversary this year, managed to register a turnover of Sh8.1 billion from the previous year's Sh7.6 billion.

Kinuthia also said in order to improve farmers' earnings and cut production costs, the management has embarked on various ventures including the construction of an animal feed factory and the installation of solar panels among others.

Cost of Milk: Kenya Dairy Board champions new campaign for value for farmers

Milk Prices: Government through the KDB to continue streamlining affairs in dairy sector

Dairy Farmers Relief: Raw milk demand on a steady rise, payout signals better days for farmers

