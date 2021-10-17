× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Agriculture sector yet to fully recover from Covid-19 effects

NEWS
By Antony Gitonga | October 17th 2021
Snow-peas farmers in Kinangop Nyandarua County tend their crops ahead of harvesting amid concern over stringent export rules to the EU countries. Some of the farmers have been forced to shift to potato and dairy after the new rules were introduced in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

A farmers’ federation has predicted that it would take a little longer for the agriculture sector to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eastern Africa Farmers Federation (EAFF) has said the sector suffered a blow when the exportation and importation of some products were banned, and borders closed to contain the spread of the disease.

Food experts who converged in Naivasha, Nakuru County, for the 5th EAFF annual conference at the weekend said the situation was worsened by a rise in post-harvest losses and climate change.

They predicted that food export from Africa would rise from Sh4.4 trillion to Sh11 trillion in the next ten years.

The delegates said lack of support by governments towards the agriculture sector was the main challenge facing food export.

READ MORE

 Maasai pastoralists in Narok diversify from traditional livelihood activities

 Eight die as Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 74

 Counties splashed Sh12.3b on travel during lockdown

 How to find the best work-life balance for self

EAFF President Elizabeth Nsimadala said exports were the most affected at the height of the pandemic, which left farmers counting losses running into millions of shillings.

She noted that the agriculture sector lost at least 70 per cent of its revenue to the pandemic, with 40 per cent related to post-harvest losses.

Fresh produce farmers in Kinangop Nyandarua County tend their crops. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Nsimadala identified coffee, milk, flowers, fisheries, fruits and beef as the most affected.

“There were long queues on the borders leading to loss of products. The flights were also banned, affecting the importation of farm inputs and products,” she said.

Nsimadala also identified climate change as another challenge currently facing the agriculture sector.

“We have seen an increase in cases of insects and diseases in crops,” she said.

Stephen Muchiri, the CEO of the federation, said the horticulture sector was the most affected by the pandemic.

He said the full effects of the pandemic were yet to be felt. He challenged governments to support farmers through subsidies.

“Currently, there is a challenge in eggs and maize imports, and this can be resolved through sharing of information since we believe the demand for the products is still unmet,” he said.

Muchiri said uncontrolled importation of rice and maize was the biggest challenge, with traders taking advantage of duty waiver by the government to dump the products into the market. “It is time that the government protected its farmers.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Tourism industry upbeat ahead of Christmas peak
In December 2020, when visitors would ideally flock there for the Christmas holiday, was the worst. Occupancy dipped to 20 percent.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

More pain for consumers as Epra raises electricity charges
More pain for consumers as Epra raises electricity charges

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
MPs give Treasury six months to table debt cut proposals

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

MPs give Treasury six months to table debt cut proposals
Kenya tops in green financing in Africa - report

By Frankline Sunday and Vivianne Wandera | 2 days ago

Kenya tops in green financing in Africa - report
Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5

By Macharia Kamau | 2 days ago

Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5
Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises

By Standard Reporter | 2 days ago

Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC