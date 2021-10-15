Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises

Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) acting Board Chairman Bob Karina (in yellow) and Managing Director Parmain ole Narikae (in tie) listen to Doziki Concrete Builders Managing Director Douglas Muriuki in Meru during the parastatal's Board Members familiarization tour of the SMEs projects incubated and financed by KIE in the region. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) has reiterated its commitment to increasing credit access to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Acting board Chairman Bob Karina said the parastatal is keen on scaling up funding, incubation and business advisory services to small businesses to enable them to play a bigger role in job creation.

“SMEs face challenges such as access to financing, management deficiencies and lack of markets and industrial workplaces, but through integrated service and holistic approach...KIE provides unique solutions of credit finance, industrial workspace and robust business advisory services that ensure enterprises thrive,” said Mr Karina (pictured, right) during a tour of projects funded and incubated by KIE in the Mount Kenya region.

The State firm provides affordable medium to long-term finance to SMEs for machinery, equipment and working capital.

