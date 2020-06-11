× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
State appoints committee to ‘prefect’ Kenya Power reforms

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau and Wainaina Wambu | October 12th 2021

The committee will be implementing the recommendations made by the Presidential Taskforce on Review of PPAs. [File, Standard]

The Government has appointed a committee to oversee planned reforms at Kenya Power, shortly after the electricity firm was declared a special State project.

Industrial & Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) Chairman John Ngumi will head the committee whose key mandate includes ensuring Kenya Power puts in places measures to bring down electricity prices by 33 per cent by end of this year.

The committee will be implementing the recommendations made by the Presidential Taskforce on Review of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), also chaired by Ngumi.

 Why State bid to cut power bills could short the circuit

 Review all Kenya Power deals with IPPs, Raila tells State

 How graft, dirty deals sank Kenya Power

 Government takes charge of Kenya Power as it starts reforms

The task force, which was appointed in March this year, reported to the President last month. It made a number of recommendations including the review of PPAs, which are contracts that electricity producers have with Kenya Power and largely blamed for the high cost of power in the country.

In a Gazette Notice dated October 7, the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the committee will “oversee, co-ordinate and monitor the implementation of the recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce” and “provide advisory and technical support during the implementation of the recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce.

Ngumi in an interview admitted that it will be a tough job and that his newly formed committee has work cut out for it. He, however, declined to disclose the extent of the rot in the electricity sector that the task force found but said they are contained in the report that he handed to the president.

The report, he stated, outlines what it would take to have cheaper power as well as what informed the recommendation. “The report contains a raft of recommendations. The State House statement just shared 10 priority areas. The committee will oversee the implementation of these and the other recommendations contained in the report,” said Ngumi,

Others are State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Central Bank Chair Mohammed Nyaoga and National Treasury’s Stanley Kamau.

The committee members also include Kenya Power directors Sachen Gudka, Caroline Kittony and Elizabeth Rogo. Other members are Anne Eriksson, Elizabeth Muli, Yida Kemoli, Aaron Ringera, James Mcfie, Wanjiku Wakogi, James Mwangi and John Mutua.

Most of the members of the new committee were also part of the task force on the review of PPAs. The committee will report periodically to the Cabinet Sub-Committee on KPLC chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, with the first of the progress report set to be submitted by December 5 this year.

The committee will now oversee different aspects to the reforms at Kenya Power that will see the cost of power reduce to Sh16 per unit of electricity (kilowatt-hour –kWh) from the current Sh24 per unit, in line with the recommendations the members made earlier.

This would translate to a 33 per cent drop. “The consequence of the proposed interventions is that a consumer who previously spent Sh500 per month on electricity shall by December 31, 2021 pay Sh330 per month,” said State House in a September 29 statement.

The Ngumi chaired committee will also oversee the renegotiation of PPAs that Kenya Power has signed with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reduce tariffs.

Land prices in Nairobi dip by 27 per cent
Prices in Runda have dropped way below the initial prices. Lurrent land prices in Upper Hill - Nairobi’s most expensive suburb cost 13 percent less.
Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses
YEDF has in the past mobilised millions of shillings in seed capital for start-ups and financial boosts for companies looking to expand.

US company tops bids for Mumias lease
US company tops bids for Mumias lease

BUSINESS

By Nathan Ochunge

.
