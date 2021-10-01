× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Inflation hits new high on costly fuel

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | October 1st 2021

The record increase in the price of fuel raised the cost of living to a 19-month high in September, the latest official data shows. 

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), costly petroleum products and foodstuffs combined to push up the prices of goods and services by an average of 6.91 per cent in September. 

“This was mainly driven by the rise in prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages (10.63 per cent); transport (9.21 per cent); and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (6.08 per cent) between September 2020 and September 2021,” said KNBS Director General Macdonald Obudho in a statement yesterday. 

This is captured in the national statistician’s Consumer Price Indices (CPI) and inflation rates for September that shows the changes in the cost of living.

 Blundering ministry on spot for illegally charging levy on diesel

 Fruits of bad leadership choices are evident; it's time for tough decisions

 Why we hiked kerosene prices – Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau

 CBK warns of tough times ahead due to high fuel prices

The inflation rate - or the overall increase in prices of goods and services in the economy - is calculated using some kind of cost-of-living index or the CPI. CPI is a basket of most consumer products in the economy. 

A litre of kerosene retailed at an average of Sh111.74, an increase of more than a third from Sh84.09 last year, while the same unit of petrol went up by 27.5 to Sh135.5.   

Fuel Prices Fury: Anger over rising cost of living following the latest fuel price hikes

Cushion for Kenyans: MPs move to reduce basic food prices, they plan to Zero-rate food inputs

Kenyans decry high cost of living as fuel price goes up

Exporters lose millions to UAE rogue importers
Lobby decries rising briefcase Dubai-based businesses that cannot be traced once they receive goods.
Teachers shop for strategic buyer of broke Spire Bank
The investment did not yield the desired results, and the teachers soon discovered that the bank was but a shell.

Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive
Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive

Exporters lose millions to UAE rogue importers

By Jennifer Anyango | 59 minutes ago

Exporters lose millions to UAE rogue importers
Blundering ministry on spot for illegally charging levy on diesel

By Macharia Kamau | 5 hours ago

Blundering ministry on spot for illegally charging levy on diesel
Teachers shop for strategic buyer of broke Spire Bank

By Dominic Omondi | 10 hours ago

Teachers shop for strategic buyer of broke Spire Bank
Things looking up as 2.1 million Kenyans back to work after Covid mass layoffs

By Dominic Omondi | 20 hours ago

Things looking up as 2.1 million Kenyans back to work after Covid mass layoffs
