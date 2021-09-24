× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Empty plates as maize prices rise 80pc in drought-hit regions

NEWS
By Jennifer Anyango | September 24th 2021
Maize farmers park their produce in bags after drying them for sale. [File, Standard]

Maize prices in arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) have risen to record highs even as the regions contend with a debilitating drought and the effects of Covid-19.

According to Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), maize prices in ASALs have risen 80 per cent to Sh4,500 per 90kg bag, up from Sh2,500 per bag amid a supply crisis due to the ongoing drought in many parts of the country.

The regions have for the better part of the year been experiencing erratic rainfall followed by dry spells, a situation that has been worsened by the effects of Covid-19 effects that has shrunk household incomes.

Most of the ASALs regions have also been under the grip of insecurity as communities fight over pasture and water for their livestock. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the current drought a national disaster on September 8, with about two million people in urgent need of food aid. Already, 10 counties are in the alarm stage and require urgent food aid.  

READ MORE

 State releases Sh2 billion to fight dry spell

 Malnutrition could interfere with vaccination in drought-hit areas

 Wanjiku and the 16 per cent increase in fuel

 Let’s leave it to the market to steady runaway fuel prices

According to FAO, the most affected counties are Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Tana River, Wajir and Kilifi. 

Desert locusts, the UN agency says, also affected pasture in Turkana and Samburu, as well as Marsabit counties.

A draft Food and Nutrition Security Report by FAO for August notes that the wholesale price of a 90kg bag of maize was selling at an average of Sh2,950 (average taken from other 100 markets nationally), up from an average of Sh2,770 in July.

“This jump in price is partly attributed to the panic reaction following the media publicity on looming drought. In June, the average wholesale price of a 90kg bag was Sh2,830, and Sh2,878 in May,” says the report.

And according to the Food Security Situation Analysis in ASALs for September, also by FAO, food insecurity has deteriorated in these counties following the poor performance of seasonal rainfall.

The affected population is estimated to be about two million people. This has seen residents resort to barter trade, where they are exchanging a goat for a 66kg bag of maize.

The price of beans has also gone up in these regions, with a 90kg bag going for Sh8,640.

The Food Security Situation Analysis report indicates that the average price of a 90kg bag of beans was Sh7,850 in August, Sh7,035 in July, Sh7,558 in June, and Sh7,961 in May.

Cattle prices have, however, remained stable at Sh21,300. But the report says this is likely to decline with the drought situation getting worse.

According to the report, goat and sheep prices stand at Sh3,300 and Sh2,800 respectively.

The report indicates that a total maize crop failure was experienced in Kitui, Tana River and lower parts of West Pokot counties.

It says the trend is worsening in Baringo, Samburu and Laikipia counties.

“Slightly below average yields are expected since the crop suffered moisture stress during top dressing, and some farmers are not able to do topdressing at all in several areas. Production from the region is expected to be 14.6 million bags, down from the targeted 17.9 million (90kg bags),” the report says.

 [email protected]    

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Shoe firm NBV gets green light to move into new ventures
Nairobi Business Ventures gets shareholder nod to start cement manufacture.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation
Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Matatus in Nairobi to pay more in seasonal ticket fees from Saturday

By Josphat Thiong’o | 18 hours ago

Matatus in Nairobi to pay more in seasonal ticket fees from Saturday
MPs reject Treasury’s plan for new fund to repay costly loans

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

MPs reject Treasury’s plan for new fund to repay costly loans
State seeks powers to snoop on suspected money launderers

By Frankline Sunday | 2 days ago

State seeks powers to snoop on suspected money launderers
Equity wins Sh800m tax dispute against KRA

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 days ago

Equity wins Sh800m tax dispute against KRA
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC