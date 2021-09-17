× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Prices of juices and water to increase on higher excise duty

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | September 17th 2021

Fruit juices will attract higher excise duty, popularly known as sin tax. [Courtesy]

The cost of fruit juice and bottled water will rise rapidly after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) proposed high excise duty on select products.

The new duty will add to the increasing cost of living and will be applied on 34 consumer items.

Excise duty on bottled water will increase by 5.05 per cent to Sh6.03 per litre from the current rate of Sh5.74 per litre starting October, subject to approval by the National Treasury.

Fruit juices will also attract higher excise duty, popularly known as sin tax, that will go up by five per cent to Sh12.17 per litre.

READ MORE

 Hiking fuel prices in lean times akin to blowing fire with water in mouth

 Why fuel lands in Kenya at Sh60 but is being sold at over Sh130

 Anger, anxiety as more Kenyans react to steep rise in fuel prices

 Relieve Kenyans of heavy petroleum taxes burden

This follows KRA’s adjustment of the levies in line with an overall increase in prices of goods and services - inflation rate - by 4.97 per cent for the 2020-21 financial year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Excise Duty Act, 2015, the commissioner general adjusts for inflation the specific rates of duty set out in the schedule hereto in accordance with the formula specified in Part 1 of the First Schedule to the Act,” said KRA commissioner-general Githii Mburu in a statement.

Excise duty on most other products will increase by an average of 4.97 per cent.

Also set to rise is the price of petroleum products, which recently hit a historic high with petrol retailing at Sh134 per litre for the next 30 days.

The taxman will take Sh7,210 for every 1,000 litres of petrol, or Sh7.21 per litre. This is an increase of Sh341.3 for every 1,000 litres, or Sh1 per litre.

Excise duty on other petroleum products including kerosene, diesel and cooking gas will also go up in the new adjustments by 4.97 per cent.

Alcoholic beverages will also attract increased excise duty, which will see their retail prices go up. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Fuel Prices Fury: Anger over rising cost of living following the latest fuel price hikes

UGANDA DECIDES; Issues likely to dominate Uganda’s election

Matatu Owners Association calls on all psv operators to lower transport fares

Share this story
State woos firms to expand special economic zones
CS says government will provide support services if firms utilise their own land. Over 60,000 people are employed at EPZs across the country.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Kenya at risk of defaulting on loans, warns Central Bank boss
Kenya at risk of defaulting on loans, warns Central Bank boss

BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
City Hall misses revenue target by Sh6.6b despite KRA takeover

By Josphat Thiong’o | 2 days ago

City Hall misses revenue target by Sh6.6b despite KRA takeover
State sets new financial report for high schools

By Peter Theuri | 4 days ago

State sets new financial report for high schools
Uganda offers free land and tax incentives to Kenyan investors

By Joackim Bwana | 4 days ago

Uganda offers free land and tax incentives to Kenyan investors
Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet starts Goma flights in Africa expansion

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet starts Goma flights in Africa expansion
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC