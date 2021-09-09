× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fares drop after matatu operators carry to capacity

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | September 9th 2021

Passengers board a bus in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators have started reducing fares after they were allowed to carry full capacity last month.

Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that commuters on some routes are paying as much as 20 per cent less because the vehicles can now ferry more passengers per trip.

In its inflation numbers for August, KNBS noted that travellers between Nairobi and Meru were paying 20 per cent lower at an average of Sh800 in August against Sh1,000 commuters paid in July, attributing the decline to the lifting of restrictions put in place to curb Covid-19 spread.

The restrictions had reduced the number of passengers matatus could carry by about a third.

READ MORE

 More bumps await PSVs ahead, warns bus firm boss

 Matatu is full, Covid be damned, I just wanna go home!

 Matatu in numbers

 Kimutai: I still have faith in a sane matatu industry

The fare between Bomas of Kenya and Nyayo Stadium was 16 per cent lower at Sh50 from Sh60, according to KNBS.

This resulted in the Transport Index of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declining 0.32 per cent. The index is the third-largest item in the CPI basket with a weight of 9.65 per cent behind food and non-alcoholic beverages at 32.91 per cent, and housing, water, electricity and gas at 14.61 per cent.

Passengers board a matatu at Accra Road, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

“Transport index decreased by 0.32 per cent mainly due to decreases in bus fares of country and city public service vehicles,” said KNBS. “This is mainly as a result of the return to carrying of full capacity for public service vehicles in the month of August 2021.”

The drop in fares could have been higher were it not for the sustained high fuel prices seen over the last year, with diesel currently retailing at Sh107.66 per litre in Nairobi. PSVs largely use diesel.

Super petrol, mostly used by private motorists and also considered in the transport index, is retailing at near-record high of Sh127.14 per litre.

Fuel prices had reduced mid last year after crude prices crashed due to decline in demand globally owing to travel restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 spread.

Diesel prices reduced to Sh74.57 per litre in Nairobi in July last year, the lowest since February 2016.

This did not result in lower fares due to the reduced capacity in matatus. PSVs have since last year operated at 60 per cent capacity until August this year when the Transport ministry lifted the restrictions.

“On some routes, fares have dropped drastically,” said Association of Bus Operators chairman Edwin Mukabana, but also added that there are operators who are yet to bring down their costs.

He said the government should speed up vaccination to protect Kenyans and get the economy back on its feet, while considering PSV crews as frontline workers because of the important role they play and their level of exposure while at work.

While operating at full capacity, the industry, as with other economic sectors, still has to grapple with other restrictions such as the night curfew.

Association of Bus Operators chairman Edwin Mukabana. [Courtesy]

“We are pleading with the government to fully reopen the economy. Unlike last year when we were starting to grapple with the pandemic, now we have a bit of experience on working while staying safe,” Mr Mukabana said, adding that resumption of normal activities in places such as schools had not resulted in significantly higher Covid-19 infections.

“Since PSVs started operating at full capacity, we have not seen a surge in new infections,” he said.

“We have also seen the education sector reopen and there wasn’t a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases.”

Despite resuming full capacity operations, Covid-19 has dealt the matatu industry major blows that it might never recover from.

These include changes in people’s work habits, with some firms now adopting a hybrid approach as some employees work from home.

Commuters are also increasingly cautious, with a few who can afford taking cabs doing so rather than boarding matatus.

“The installed capacity is still not being fully utilised as some people are still working from home,” Mukabana said.

“The curfew is still in place and there is also increased preference for taxi-hailing apps, understandably, as Covid-19 is still with us.”  

RELATED VIDEOS

Matatu operators vow to ignore Governor Evans Kidero’s directive against on PSVs parking in CBD

NTSA embarks on crackdown on PSV vehicles that are yet to comply with newly released guidelines

National Transport and Safety Authority begin crackdown on Matatus

Share this story
Soapstone dealers starved of cash as pandemic hurts sales
Soapstone has been the main source of livelihood for Tabaka residents for years.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business
High cost of feeds drives farmers out of dairy and poultry business

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Soapstone dealers starved of cash as pandemic hurts sales

By Edwin Nyarangi | 37 minutes ago

Soapstone dealers starved of cash as pandemic hurts sales
Importers hit as shilling weakens against dollar

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Importers hit as shilling weakens against dollar
Kenyans double offshore deposits to Sh247b

By Frankline Sunday | 2 hours ago

Kenyans double offshore deposits to Sh247b
Covid plunges more Kenyans into poverty

By Frankline Sunday | 3 days ago

Covid plunges more Kenyans into poverty
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC