KRA impounds illegally imported energy drinks worth Sh1.5m

NEWS
By Anne Atieno | July 29th 2021

The assorted energy drinks were impounded at Sori in Migori County. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has impounded illegally imported energy drinks worth Sh1.5 million.

The consignment impounded in Sori, Migori County, was believed to be from Tanzania.

According to a statement from KRA, the consignment was intercepted for lack of excise stamps as required under Excisable Goods Regulations.

 175 years later, Kenya's oldest school still stands tall

 Billionaire Mohan Galot charged with tax evasion

 Why you will pay more to use Zoom

 Court suspends 25 per cent excise duty on imported furniture

Reports indicate there has been increased smuggling of goods through Lake Victoria.

In May, KRA in collaboration with a multi-agency team against illicit trade destroyed illicit excisable products with a market value of Sh1 billion at Stoni Athi in Kajiado County.

The assorted energy drinks were impounded at Sori in Migori County. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

The products seized from various traders in Nairobi and its environs were being sold in contravention of the Excise Duty Act and various regulations and would have resulted in the loss of taxes worth over Sh400 million. 

According to KRA, the destruction marked a significant milestone in the fight against illicit trade and contraband goods in the country.

Among the products destroyed at the time were 379,760 bottles of spirits, 60 drums of raw spirit, 35,615 bottles of beer, 11,000 bottles of wine and 197,000 packets of cigarettes.

The government body indicated that illicit trade not only causes unfair competition to legally trading products in the market but also poses potential health hazards to unsuspecting consumers.

The taxman has since increased surveillance to curb illicit trade and counterfeits that are smuggled into the country. 

Telecoms regulator moves to review mobile call rates
The regulator said in a notice the review will be conducted by comparing and contrasting the cost of voice calls in Kenya and similar economies.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

