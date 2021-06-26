Pension firm roots for mandatory contributions
NEWS
By Joackim Bwana | June 26th 2021
Pension contribution should be mandatory for all citizens to avert a future crisis where a large segment of the elderly would be depending on government stipend.
Industry stakeholders say with improved health services, the average age of Kenya’s population is bound to increase.
“There is urgent need to extend pension coverage to the informal sector, especially with 85 per cent of the workforce in the sector not covered,” said Zamara Group Chief Executive Sundeep Raichura during a conference organised by the firm in Mombasa this week.
He called for bolder policy measures including making pension contributions compulsory and increasing tax breaks for the pensions sector.
READ MORE
Region governors in plea for oxygen supply
Kenya records 18 Covid deaths, 646 infections
First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study
Covid-19: Less than one per cent of Kenyans fully vaccinated
“An informal sector worker has a higher need than one in the formal sector to be protected against loss of income-earning capacity in old age,” said Mr Raichura.
Retirement Benefits Authority Chief Executive Nzomo Mutuku said whereas the pensions sector was hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry still registered growth to cross the Sh1.4 trillion mark in assets.
He urged pension fund trustees and providers to consider innovating new products to enable Kenyans to benefit from the favourable regulations implemented by the industry regulator.
More than 250 delegates including trustees from over 100 retirement funds, regulators and industry investors attended the conference, which addressed critical questions on how pension funds can thrive and be more impactful in a post-Covid-19 world.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Janga la Covid-19: Wanafunzi nusu milioni hawakurejea shuleni baada ya likizo ndefu ya miezi tisa
Economy garbage management strategy initiative out to enhance waste management
Mamlaka ya kudhibiti pesa za kustaafu, RBA yaandaa hafla ya kusherehekea miaka 20 nchini
How the taxman can help expand Kenya’s tax baseOur tax collection as a share of the total output (GDP) has been declining in recent years – a sign of declining tax administration capacity.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
KeNHA puts road contractor on notice over delays
NEWS
By Nikko Tanui
- KRA targets Jua Kali in Sh6.8 trillion tax plan
BUSINESS
- Kenya receives Sh43.5 billion loan from IMF
NEWS
- Court rejects gas firm’s Sh5b claim against rivals
BUSINESS
- Private tea firms eat into KTDA market share
NEWS
- Estimated electricity bills are illegal, court tells Kenya Power
NEWS