× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Parliament to probe watchdog over high fuel pricing

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | June 23rd 2021
The levy was hiked by over 1,000 per cent last year to Sh5.40 from Sh0.40 per litre of diesel and petrol. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Parliament is set to investigate the controversial Petroleum Development Levy, which is partly to blame for high fuel prices in the country.

Justin Muturi speaker National Assembly said the house had received a petition to look into the levy that was hiked by over 1,000 per cent last year to Sh5.40 from Sh0.40 per litre of diesel and petrol. The funds that collected were to go into a kitty for the stabilisation of local petroleum prices in instances of a sudden increase in retail prices.

According to the petitioner, Charles Wanguhu, while the Petroleum Development Levy Fund Act, 1991 provides for the establishment of a Petroleum Development Levy Fund and the imposition of a petroleum development levy, it does not clearly elaborate the purpose of the Fund, the formula for determination of the levy, and its utilization.

Wanguhu in his petition to Parliament also noted that the law does not contain any provisions for the petroleum price stabilization fund or any other fund in that case, with an objective of stabilizing petroleum prices.

“It is on account of the foregoing that the Petitioner is calling upon this House to review the governance framework for the management of the PDL Fund, and in particular investigate… the utilization of the revenue raised through the Fuel Levy Fund with a view to ascertaining whether or not the funds were utilized in accordance with sound financial management procedures,” said Muturi.

READ MORE

 Why fuel is costlier in your town than in other areas

 Kenyans to pay higher bills for electricity

 Solar rules are geared towards a safer and sustainable sector

 Motorists to pay more as petrol prices up by Sh0.77

He added that the petition also wanted Parliament to consider suspension of Value Added Tax on cooking gas, which is expected to kick on July 1 this year. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) had been zero rate from VAT but the Finance Act 2020 amended the VAT, with LPG attracting VAT at standard rates but the commencement date was pushed to July 1. 2021.

The petition was committed to the Finance and Planning committee. A section of MPs voiced support for the petition.

"Why is fuel cheaper in Uganda than it is in Kenya yet Uganda get their fuel through the port of Mombasa?" asked Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Bomachoge Borabu MP Abel Ogutu said that the manufacturing and agriculture industry had been affected by high fuel costs.

“All these sectors will be dampened by the trend of fuel in this country,” he said.

Kinangop MP Zackary Thuku worried that EPRA targeted fuel prices to make money. "Every time EPRA is looking for ways to make money the easiest target is fuel prices," he said.

North Imenti MP Abdul Rahim Dawood added to the debate saying: "We need to remove VAT from fuel products… that is what will move the economy of the country." 

RELATED VIDEOS

Matatu Owners Association calls on all psv operators to lower transport fares

Kenya Roads Board proposes increase of fuel levy which could see fuel prices rise

KTN Newsdesk 17th Jan 2015 (Family burns, Hearse accident , Narok wanted suspect)

Share this story
Treasury releases Sh43b to counties to clear pending bills
National Treasury disburses Sh43.5b to counties to offset arrears up to April 2021; says dues for May and June to be cleared progressively.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Heady times as gin revolution sweeps Kenya
Heady times as gin revolution sweeps Kenya

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Treasury releases Sh43b to counties to clear pending bills

By Betty Njeru | 2 hours ago

Treasury releases Sh43b to counties to clear pending bills
MPs in move to lower cost of ugali by rejecting higher tax proposals

By Dominic Omondi | 18 hours ago

MPs in move to lower cost of ugali by rejecting higher tax proposals
Activists in court to force State to reveal details of SGR loan

By Joackim Bwana | 1 day ago

Activists in court to force State to reveal details of SGR loan
Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale

By Benard Sanga | 1 day ago

Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC