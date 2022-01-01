× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Oil prices post biggest annual gain since 2016

By Reuters | January 1st 2022
Oil prices fell on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains since at least 2016, spurred by the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint, even as infections reached record highs worldwide.

Brent crude futures settled down $1.75 (Sh197.75), or 2.2 per cent, at $77.78 (Sh8,789.14) a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1.78 (Sh201.14), or 2.31 per cent, to $75.21 (Sh8498.73) a barrel.

Brent ended the year up 50.5 per cent, its biggest gain since 2016, while WTI posted a 55.5 per cent gain, the strongest performance for the benchmark contract since 2009 when prices soared over 70 per cent.

Both contracts touched their 2021 peak in October, with Brent at $86.70 (Sh9,797.10) a barrel, the highest since 2018, and WTI at $85.41 (Sh9,651.33) a barrel, the highest since 2014. "This year was a story of global recovery for petroleum products," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York.

"The oil market continues to be highly reactive to developments on the pandemic front - we're not out of the woods yet, but we are close to pre-pandemic demand levels."

Global oil prices are expected to rise further next year as jet fuel demand catches up. "We've had Delta and Omicron and all manner of lockdowns and travel restrictions, but demand for oil has remained relatively firm," said Australian brokerage firm CommSec's Chief Economist Craig James.

"You can attribute that to the effects of stimulus supporting demand and restrictions on supply."

However, after rising for several straight days, oil prices stalled on Friday as Covid-19 cases soared to new pandemic highs across the globe, from Australia to the US, stoked by the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant.

US health experts warned Americans to prepare for disruptions, with infection rates likely to worsen amid increased holiday travel, New Year celebrations and school reopenings following winter breaks.

A Reuters survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $73.57 (Sh8,313.41) a barrel in 2022, about two per cent lower than the $75.33 (Sh8,512.29) consensus in November.

It is the first reduction in the 2022 price forecast since the August poll. Easing production outages in Nigeria and Ecuador weighed on prices last week.

Persons that will shape the economy in 2022
This list includes a Cabinet Secretary, technocrats, regulators and CEOs of some of the country’s blue-chip companies.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Tough times for motorists as insurers up premiums
Tough times for motorists as insurers up premiums

By Macharia Kamau

