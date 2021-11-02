× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

30,000 tea pluckers in five regions get 12 per cent salary increment

MONEY & MARKET
By Steve Mkawale | November 2nd 2021
Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli (Right) with the Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA) CEO Apollo Kiarii addressing the press at his office in Nakuru on November 1, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Tea growers in five regions have signed a Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) with the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) that will see a 12 per cent wage increase for workers.

The growers under the Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA) finalised the 2020-2021 CBA, which has effectively increased the wages of some 30,000 workers in plantations in Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Nyamira, and Limuru regions.

According to Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli who also doubles up as the KAPWU Secretary-General, the deal will see the lowest-earning worker take home Sh21,974 from the current monthly wage of Sh19,557.

He added that the highest-earning employee will now take home Sh60,559 up from the previous wage of Sh35,583.

Mr Atwoli who was accompanied by Apollo Kiarii, the association's chief executive officer, said the deal was struck despite the harsh economic situation in the sector brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

 Is our creativity being muffled by googling? STEM is the way to go

 Apt training, hiring and promotion policies make good tutors

 Empowering teachers is key to recovery after Covid-19 crisis

 Peer learning can give students an engaging learning experience

“The sector is facing a very difficult time but through negotiations, we came to an understanding and managed to finalise the CBA without threats, intimidation, and workers going on the streets to protest,” he said.

Atwoli said the union managed to balance the interests of the investors and those of its members to arrive at the increment that would go a long way to caution workers in the sector.

Atwoli described the increment as a big improvement to the workers taking into consideration that work in the plantations had not returned to 100 per cent after the pandemic.

“That increment is not enough but will sustain the workforce as we go to the next negotiation that is the 2021-2022 CBA, which we will handle responsibly to ensure that the interests of all the players are catered for,” he said.

The increment does not apply to the KTDA workers.

RELATED VIDEOS

WRC rally comes to a close today with team Toyota poised to win

KTDA gets new board directors in a move out to streamline operations

Tea Factory Elections: Hundreds turn up for the elections at the Chinga Tea factory

Share this story
How bank lost millions after teller fainted
She had released the money despite account errors that were not corrected in time. Witness says tellers are not supposed to doubt bank system.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks
Looking for a loan? These are Kenya’s priciest and cheapest banks

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Foreign investors pull Sh1.5 billion from Nairobi bourse

By Patrick Alushula | 18 hours ago

Foreign investors pull Sh1.5 billion from Nairobi bourse
Flagging business: When it is time to cut your losses

By Peter Theuri | 3 days ago

Flagging business: When it is time to cut your losses
How to stay calm when wave of pay rise or pay cut comes

By Graham Kajilwa | 3 days ago

How to stay calm when wave of pay rise or pay cut comes
If you get it, Kiwi fruit can make you wealthy

By Jennifer Anyango | 3 days ago

If you get it, Kiwi fruit can make you wealthy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC